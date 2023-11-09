Former ‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Makes Rare Appearance With Rumored Boyfriend

Tayshia Adams attended Chris Harrison’s wedding to Lauren Zima – and she appears to have brought a plus one to the festivities.

”The Bachelorette” alum posed for photos at a reality star-studded pre-party for the former ABC host, and “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson stood nearby.

Adams, who starred as “The Bachelorette” in 2020, ended her engagement to her final pick, Zac Clark, in November 2021. She has not confirmed a relationship with Gulbranson, but this isn’t the first time the two were at the same place at the same time.

Luke Gulbranson Appeared in Multiple Photos at a Bachelor Nation Pre-Wedding Party

Harrison and Zima celebrated their nuptials with an intimate wedding in the Napa Valley in October 2023, followed by a bigger party in their home state of Texas, according to People magazine.

In November 2023, Harrison posted a series of photos taken at a party held at the couple’s home in Austin, Texas, the night before their wedding. Several familiar Bachelor Nation faces were seen in the photos. Attendees included former “Bachelor” stars Bob Guiney, Colton Underwood, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Ben Higgins. In addition, “Bachelorette” stars Trista Sutter, JoJo Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Tayshia Adams were all spotted in the party photos.

Adams did not post any photos from the party to her Instagram page. But in a group photo shared by Harrison, Gulbranson stood behind “The Bachelorette” alum. The “Summer House” star also appeared a few seconds into a video posted by guest Jason Tartick, where he stood near Adams in Harrison and Zima’s kitchen.

Tayshia Adams Has Been Spotted With Luke Gulbranson Multiple Times But They have Yet to Confirm Their Relationship

Adams and Gulbranson have sparked dating rumors for at least eight months. In March 2023, the reality stars were tagged in photos taken at a bar in Chelsea, New York. Weeks later, they were also caught holding hands in a group Easter photo posted by Gulbranson’s “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard. Hubbard soon took the photo down and reposted it with Gulbranson and Adams cropped out of it.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in April 2023, Hubbard said she deleted the original photo out of respect for Gulbranson’s privacy.” I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s*** they’re holding hands!’” she said.

A few weeks later, Adams and Gulbranson were spotted shopping at Tiffany & Co. in New York City. A source posted told Page Six the two were “100 percent looking at engagement rings” during the shopping trip.

A source told Us Weekly that Gulbranson and Adams are in a serious relationship, despite keeping it as private as possible from the public. “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future,” the insider said in May 2023. According to People magazine, Adams and Gulbranson also attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together. And in a TikTok video posted by Life & Style, the secret lovebirds were hand in hand at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but Adams quickly let go when she realized cameras were on them.

