Tayshia Adams Winner Theories: Does She Pick a Fiancé?

In the final moments of tonight’s episode, Tayshia Adams emerged from a limo outside the La Quinta Resort and Club to be the Bachelorette. Waiting inside were the remaining men Clare Crawley left behind after choosing to leave with Dale Moss. Please stop reading if you do not want to know any spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Before heading in, Chris Harrison asked her how she felt about the men originally showing up for Crawley. “I just know that this process moves very quickly and you start to invest a lot of feelings really early on,” said Adams. “I don’t know if that’s the case for some of them and if so I am more than happy to have that conversation with them if they don’t feel like this is the right time for them or I’m not right for them.”

Four additional men, Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb, were also brought onto the show. According to Reality Steve, Robertson received Adams’ first impression rose.

She added, “I feel like this is the right moment in time. I wouldn’t be standing here, I don’t think, if it wasn’t meant to be. That’s what I pray for.”

Harrison sent her inside, telling her, “In the next 10 seconds you could meet your husband.” While viewers will have to wait to see if she’ll get engaged at the end of the season, Reality Steve is reporting that will not be the case.

“Next week we get Tayshia coming in and, well, if you want a ‘Bachelorette’ that’s basically a 180 from Clare, here it comes. That’s neither good or bad. I’m just telling you, it’s gonna be different. And by the way, you better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting,” the Bachelor Nation spoiler aficionado wrote on his website.

Reality Steve Is Already Reporting Adams’ Final Four

Despite first impression roses often being the Bachelorette’s final pick, Reality Steve is saying Roberston does not even make it to the final four. Instead, Ben Smith, Brendan Morais, Zac Clark and Ivan Hall hold those spots.

While it has remained up in the air how hometown dates would work, Reality Steve is reporting their families or friends have traveled to the resort near Palm Springs, with one exception. Morais’ family does not participate. Morais self eliminates, still reeling from his divorce from about a year ago, but it is unclear if he does so before or after Hall is sent home.

Smith and Clark are reportedly her final two.

Adams Does Not Get Engaged

According to Reality Steve, Clark will receive the final rose, but the two do not become engaged.

Things do not seem promising for the couple, as he writes, “From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody. I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

Their current relationship status seems up in the air, with some of Reality Steve’s sources claiming they are together and others that they are not. It may be an uphill battle for the Los Angeles native and her final pick, who runs a sober living facility in New York.

Viewers will have to tune in to see if Adams finds love, with the show set to air on its regularly scheduled Tuesdays at 8/7c.

