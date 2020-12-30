Why Fans Are Putting Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark on Blast

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark had to hide their relationship while The Bachelorette was on the air, so they’ve taken advantage of the opportunity to live life out in the open in the days since the finale. But their public outings in New York City over the holidays have left many fans furious with the newly engaged couple.

New York City is currently enforcing strict guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it doesn’t seem as though Adams and Clark are following those rules closely.

In the days since the finale aired, Adams and Clark spent time together in Laguna Beach, California, then flew across the country to New York City. While out-of-state travelers are required to quarantine at least three days (depending on the results of a COVID-19 test) in New York, it’s clear Adams and Clark haven’t done so.

Adams has shared videos of herself walking the streets of New York and visiting the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. Paparazzi have spotted the couple at Central Park and a donut shop. On Sunday, December 27, Adams shared a video on Instagram that said she and her fiancé were on their way to New Jersey.

“Flaunting the traveling, failing to quarantine upon arrival, and now talking about the dining out they’re going to do… disappointing to say the least,” one Reddit user wrote. “It’s really hard to stay excited about them when they’re being so selfish.”

“Irresponsible behaviour but posting about it is even worse because it encourages their followers to do the same,” wrote another Reddit commenter.

‘The Bachelorette’ Was Heavily Impacted by the Pandemic

Adams’ time as lead of The Bachelorette was unconventional, to say the least. While the show typically traverses the globe with exotic dates in countries all over the world, Adams had to hunt for love at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California.

“At first I was a little sad about it,” Adams said during an appearance on Ellen. “I feel like we were able to really have real connections. Sometimes it’s easy to fall in love in Italy and traveling and being on a yacht and what not. But this time it was just us and I thought it was great.”

Adams talked more about the silver linings of a pandemic-influenced season during an appearance on Good Morning America after the finale.

“It’s been a tad bit easier because sneaking around hasn’t been so hard to hide because not many people are out and about,” Adams said.

“Cheers to masks, right? I’ve been able to throw on a mask and kind of do what I want,” Clark added.

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Aren’t in a Hurry to Get Married

Adams and Clark had a couple months of dating in secret before finally getting the opportunity to share their love with the public. So they’ve said that they’re not concerned with getting hitched any time too soon.

“Let’s date for at least a year and be mature adults and, like, learn to love each other outside of this whole thing and work towards a wedding in 2022,” Clark said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

For now, Adams and Clark are living together on the East Coast, although Adams says she plans to keep a place to live in Southern California.

“We’re not in any rush towards [a wedding],” Adams said on the podcast. “I feel like again we have to date each other.”

