‘Bachelor’ Star Opens Up About ‘Dark Days’

“Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Tenley Molzahn opened up on her Instagram about dealing with “the hard parts of motherhood,” worrying that she was “broken” because of how much she was struggling.

Here’s what Molzahn said:

Tenley Molzahn Said She Has Been Crying ‘A Lot’ Lately & Felt ‘So Discouraged

Tenley Molzahn, who competed on season 14 of “The Bachelor,” season 1 of “Bachelor Pad” and season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” married husband Taylor in April 2018. They welcomed daughter Rell in September 2020. Recently, though, Molzahn has been struggling. She admitted in a June 5 post that it was really hard for her to finally go on a trip with her husband because she was scared to leave their daughter home.

“It’s taken me 2.5 years to get to this point. I know a lot of people disagreed with me, didn’t understand me, & several could relate to the lack of peace I had thinking of being away from my girl overnight/or even all day. What’s wild is a month ago, I still wasn’t ready!! But now, I’ve finally unlocked a small door of a new freedom to venture more without my girl,” wrote Molzahn on June 5.

Then on June 26, she wrote a lengthy post about how hard the first couple of years of motherhood have been, not just for her, but for her daughter and her husband.

“I cried A LOT last month. The hard parts of motherhood had gotten the best of me— i was so discouraged, exhausted, really really sad, and things honestly felt dark for me. I had obviously known that the newborn days can hold some dark days, but I had no clue they could find me 2.5 years into motherhood,” wrote Molzahn.

She went on to say that she is so thankful for her friends, family and Instagram community where she has learned that “the drastic changes we were experiencing with Rell were normal.”

But Molzahn added, “But the changes were truly drastic for us. I thought I was broken, I thought my sweet girl was broken, even Taylor thought he was falling a part. Thankfully it turns out, none of us are broken! 🙌🤣 We got over a huge hump and we survived as a family. I just wish someone would’ve given me a heads up… more than just the ‘terrible twos.'”

In an Instagram post from June 8, Molzahn also said that she is “praying” her way through the toddler years.

“My girl. We’ve been like a teeter totter over here, with good days, & hard days. I obviously very much prefer the good days! But I know there is so much refinement through the growing pains for both of us. Praying our way through with God’s grace, wisdom, & discernment,” said Molzahn. “Thank you for all of the encouragement & love and solidarity as we navigate the toddler season for our first time!”

Molzahn Also Admitted That She Struggles With Her Appearance Some Days

In an Instagram story, Molzahn said she took some time to do a much needed “refresher” because she doesn’t feel very “cute” most of the time as a toddler mom.

“I used part of today’s nap time to show, wash my hair and put on a fun summer dress. I needed this refresher today,” wrote Molzahn. “I don’t know if other women relate to this, but some days I just don’t feel cute by the time my husband gets home (I know he loves me), but I also want him to feel my confidence when he walks through the door. So a little freshening up will hopefully do the trick today!”

“The Bachelorette” is currently airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. “Bachelor in Paradise” returns for its ninth season in late summer or early fall; the premiere date has not been announced yet.