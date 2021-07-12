‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers – Episode 6

On tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, Katie Thurston continues on her quest to find love.

When the show left off last week, Blake Moynes, who competed on Tayshia Adams’ and Clare Crawley’s season of the show, showed up out of the blue and confessed to Thurston that he wants to be part of her season. After spending a fair amount of time deciding whether or not she would allow him to participate in her season, she relented and invited Moynes into the house.

When Tayshia explained to the other men that someone from her season would be joining them, she maintained a sense of mystery around Moynes’ identity, stating, “A man reached out to me, a man that I know, a man that I trust, and a man that I know has good intentions. And he asked if he can have the chance to join all of you in the quest for Katie’s heart. Katie has made the decision that she would like to explore the potential of that relationship… And that man will be here soon.”

The guys were, unsurprisingly, upset by this announcement. Moynes soon after walked in and insisted that he was there for the right reasons, but admitted that he could “feel the tension” in the room already.

When Moynes received the one-on-one date card, the contestants were all the more upset.

Thurston and Boynes went on a horseback riding date, which Thurston later described to the cameras as “natural.”

The one-on-one culminated with a kiss and a very unhappy group of men, most of which who were forced on an athletic group date the following day.

What drama will go down tonight? What will Thurston demand of the men, and how will they react to it?

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Makes a Difficult Request

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode obtained by People, Thurston gets together with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to propose an idea.

“I kind of had this idea I thought would be fun, where the guys in the house all have to agree to withhold their self-care as long as possible, if you know what I mean,” she says in the video.

Thurston then reveals just how far she plans on taking it– she wants the men to stop masturbating. Thurston says, “I cannot wait to see the boys and give them a little look, make it a little hard for them — make it very hard for them.”

The video then shows contestant Connor Brennan admitting, “This sucks, and a lot is going to change very quickly.”

Katie Thurston: ‘We Are Missing This Physical Connection’





Play



Here's a sneak peek at this week's 'The Bachelorette' l GMA A one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick.

In the “Good Morning America” sneak peek above, Thurston tells cameras that she can’t help but feel a disconnect– at least physically– between her and contestant Connor Brennan, who appears to receive the one-on-one tonight.

Thurston and Brennan spend time with fellow Bachelor Nation stars, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who later spy on them to see whether or not Brennan will go in for the kiss.

Thurston tells the cameras, “I want to have one last kiss with [Connor] because today is kind of like the final test of our relationship.”

Brennan then admits to Thurston, “It’s crazy how, when I’m with you, everything else fades.”

The video’s edit makes it unclear if the two are, in fact, going to kiss, but suggests that could very well be the case.

How will the men handle Thurston’s request for them to stop masturbating? And will Brennan stay to see another rose ceremony?

Tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette” will air at 8 p.m. eastern and pacific times on ABC.