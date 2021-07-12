Is Katie Thurston Giving Away a Major ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler?

Katie Thurston is fairly social media savvy, and has been one of the most outspoken “Bachelorettes” in the history of the show. Ever since she finished filming her season, Thurston has been very active on Instagram, but she has to be very careful with what she posts as to not give away any spoilers.

If you follow Thurston on Instagram, you probably know that she’s preparing to move. She has revealed that she’s moving to California, but hasn’t given anyone any real specifics. Now, Redditors are wondering if there’s more to Thurston’s move than meets the eye.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Thurston ends up choosing Blake Moynes on the finale of her season. As many fans know, Moynes hails from Canada. A Redditor started a thread about how Thurston and Moynes might “bridge the gap in distance,” after the finale airs and they can officially take their relationship public.

It turns out, a lot of fans have different ideas of what’s happening — and there was even a possible spoiler included in the comments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Believe That Either Thurston or Moynes Will Move Out of Their Home Country

It seems obvious that Thurston and Moynes will need a game plan when it comes to their lives after “The Bachelorette.” Most fans agree that one of them will move out of their home country when this is all said and done.

“I think he’ll probably move to Seattle! It depends on how close Katie is to her family, but I think that it’s be nice to settle down by your kid’s grandparents. Blake would do really well in the PNW as well! If they want to stick with Canada, Vancouver is a great option! I don’t see either of them as Toronto people long-term, but Vancouver is a huge city that sits right next to the mountains and the ocean. Perfect for the outdoorsy,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Both of them are currently planning to move. I could see San Diego being a good fit, but don’t know that either has mentioned,” added another.

“I think he’ll move to California with her,” a third Redditor wrote.

Could Thurston Actually Be Moving to Canada?

It seems that fans may have stumbled on to something. Could Thurston actually be teasing fans with a major spoiler?

“According to Katie, she’s moving to CA. I assume the San Diego/LA area. I’m guessing it’ll be a mix of long distance and bouncing around,” a Redditor pointed out.

“What if CA is actually Canada in this case,” someone commented, adding the side eye emoji.

“I wonder if CA is a red herring? It seems so believable, but maybe she’s just using that so that she can be transparent about the fact that she is moving without revealing where to,” added another.

“I know it’s a different circumstance and on a different level but Astrid moved to Canada to be with Kevin and seems to be doing just fine. They also seem to have chosen a more subdued life out of [Bachelor Nation],” added a third.

Thurston and Moynes will more than likely be asked about their future plans on the “After the Final Rose” special that is expected to air after the finale in just a few short weeks.

READ NEXT: Blake Moynes Almost Wasn’t Cast on ‘The Bachelorette’