‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2020 for Episode 4

There are still 17 men competing for Clare Crawley‘s love on The Bachelorette, but episode four is when the show is turned completely upside down. Months after reports and speculation first indicated Crawley wouldn’t finish her time as the lead of the show and would instead be replaced by Tayshia Adams, The Bachelorette finally acknowledged as much in episode three.

In that episode, Crawley spent a large chunk of the first group date of the night canoodling with Moss in a hotel room while several other men awkwardly fiddled with their drinks. In the next group date, Crawley looked personally offended that Moss was the subject of jokes during a comedy roast and decided not to give the date rose to any of the men. According to ABC executive Robert Mills, the latter date was the last straw.

In the final minutes of episode three, former Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams was shown climbing out of a pool in slow motion, all but confirming that she’ll be the woman taking over as The Bachelorette for the remainder of the season.

Still, how the men react to the news and how Crawley’s exit with Moss will fare are mysteries that will be solved in episode four.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 4 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Kenny Braasch Leads a Pissed Off Group of Contestants

Crawley has been criticized for many things in her few episodes as The Bachelorette, but nothing drew the collective ire of the contestants on the show quite like her deciding not to award a rose at the end of the group date.

Early in episode four, the remaining men are shown venting their frustrations with Crawley. Vocalizing his anger the most is Kenny Braasch, the 39-year-old boy band manager from Chicago.

“I think Clare needs to step in front of the group and we need to air all this out,” Braasch says in the episode.” She’s lost the house at this point. Like, this is screwed up, dude. And this has nothing to do with Dale. This is her show. She let this happen.”

“At the end of our group date, she left it like ‘You guys are all pieces of s***. I’m not giving you the rose,'” Braasch continues in another rant. “She’s wrapped up in whatever the f*** is happening with Dale, but this needs to be addressed because we can’t do anything forward with this f****** elephant in the room.

“She’s not even giving anyone else in this house an opportunity. It’s almost like she doesn’t care to learn about anybody else. Like, why am I here?”

Expect a Lot of Clare & Dale Time in Episode 4

Sorry to everyone who’s sick of watching Moss and Crawley together, you’re going to have to sit through one more episode that revolves around their love story. Early in the show, Chris Harrison has his “congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette” conversation with Crawley.

While Crawley insists during the episode and has always maintained that she never spoke to Moss before filming started, she did tell Harrison that one Instagram post in particular endeared her to Moss, according to Reality Steve. Back in May, the former NFL receiver gave a tribute to his mom on his Instagram story for Mother’s Day. Between that and the love he showed for his sister, who’s in a care facility, Crawley felt she could relate to Moss in many ways.

But this conversation is not the one when the decision for Crawley to leave is finalized. First, she asks for more time with Moss. They’re given a one-on-one date where they have a romantic dinner and are serenaded by Chris and Bri from The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. They then spend the night together.

In the morning, Harrison drops by for another chat with Crawley and she tells the host that she and Moss are in love with each other. That’s when the decision to leave is made and she goes to tell the other 16 men she’s leaving.

There Won’t Be Much Tayshia Time

We all know Adams is the next Bachelorette, but we won’t get to see the men learn that until episode five. In the final minutes of the episode, we’ll see Adams step out of a limousine where she’ll be greeted by Harrison.

They’ll talk for a bit, but the show ends with Adams set to walk in and meet her 16 suitors.

