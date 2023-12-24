Theresa Nist, Gerry Turner Christmas Separation Sparks Fan Concern

Theresa Nist has revealed that she and Gerry Turner are not spending Christmas together during their first holiday as a couple, but she gave a lengthy explanation for it to a concerned fan on her Instagram page.

In a Facebook and Instagram post, Nist shared that she and Turner are each spending Christmas with their individual families instead. That’s concerning some fans.

The wedding date is looming large for the “Golden Bachelor” couple. They are scheduled to be married on live television on January 4, 2024. “Golden Bachelor” contestant Joan Vassos wrote on Nist’s Instagram comment thread, “Last holiday alone…this year you got the best gift of all…you got each other!”

However, some comment writers raised questions about why the couple wouldn’t want to find a way to spend Christmas together. “This is an old picture! Spending your first Christmas as an engaged couple apart? Mmmmm!” wrote one comment writer of the series of photos that Nist shared with the post.

However, another comment writer noted, “While it may seem odd they are apart on their 1st Christmas I know how hard it is to blend families and change traditions. We’ve been together 7 years and still trying to figure it out!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist Wrote That She & Gerry Turner Are Celebrating ‘With Our Own Families’

On Christmas Eve, Nist shared a series of photos on Facebook showing her dressed up and showing off a new manicure. One of the photos showed Nist with Turner. However, Nist made it clear that the separation will be a brief one, as the couple is expecting to be back together soon.

“A Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas from us to you!” she wrote.

“I hope you’re getting to spend time with your loved ones this holiday season. Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days. 🎁🎅🏻🎄”

People voiced support for the couple in Nist’s Instagram comment thread, as she also shared the post on that page. “True love is compromise. I ❤️ that you will do what works best for now & not let the masses dictate. Merry Christmas neighbor! 🎄🎅🏼❤️” wrote one.

However, other people raised concerns. “Why are you celebrating separately?” asked one.

Another wrote: “Stunning first picture🤩. Just curious why the couple picture is buried and not the first picture 🤔. Its been a while since the last post and clearly this picture was taken weeks before as both of you allege to be away from each other in Gerrys posts. Just curious.”

But Nist commented back, explaining things more clearly. “It’s the only time of year that my son comes to NJ from SC. So it’s the one time I get to spend one-on-one time with my 3 grandsons from SC and the only time I get to see all six grandsons together and Gerry always spends this time with his daughters and granddaughters. We celebrated Christmas together a few weeks ago with our entire families,” she wrote in the Instagram comment thread.

Theresa Nist Has Been Sharing Various Holiday-Related Posts on Social Media

Nist has been sharing a number of holiday-related posts since the show ended with Turner proposing to her. In one, she shared a photo showing her with Turner and wrote, “Surprise for my coworkers at the Holiday Party this year! I brought a date!”

However, another comment writer wasn’t satisfied with Nist’s answer. “If you cant spend your very first Christmas together and you are getting married in two weeks how is your marriage going to work? Sounds like you are all wrapped up in the fame and not the reality. I do wish you luck and a Merry Christmas though,” the comment writer noted.

However, other people simply wished the couple a Merry Christmas. “Happy holidays to both you Gerry and your blended families. 🌲❤️” wrote one.

