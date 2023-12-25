Fans Question Why Gerry Turner Hasn’t Been Posting About Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner hadn’t posted a photo of Theresa Nist on his Instagram page for two weeks as of Christmas Day, and that has some fans wondering if something is amiss with the “Golden Bachelor” couple.

Turner posted a picture of his daughters and granddaughters on Christmas Day, prompting one Instagram comment writer to note, “And all through the night. @theresa_nist was missing. Are things still Merry & Bright? 🤔☺️😍 Merry Christmas!!! 🎄”

As of Christmas Day 2023, Turner had not posted a photo of Nist on Instagram since December 11. For those keeping track, that’s a full two weeks. The concerns come on the heels of Nist revealing on Instagram that she and Turner were spending Christmas apart, although she indicated the couple would be together again soon and said they celebrated Christmas together early.

Nist and Turner are scheduled to be married live on television on January 4.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Questioned Why Gerry Turner’s Instagram Photos Haven’t Shown Theresa Nist for Some Time & Wondered Why He Also Tagged Other ‘Golden Bachelor’ Contestants in a Post

On December 11, his last post with Nist, Turner shared a photo of the couple at a holiday party. “I have sooo much fun with this beautiful woman!!!!” he wrote.

He next posted on December 17, a photo showing him with a young child. “Sometimes the BIGGEST Golden Bachelor fans come in the smallest packages. Met Emory at a lakeside party last night,” the picture was captioned. The girl was holding a golden rose.

Turner made a reference to Nist, but not by name, in a post three days before Christmas at a jewelry store, although the picture showed him with a saleswoman, not Nist. “Had so much fun shopping jewelry for my sweetheart. Excellent advice from Paige in Angola, IN,” he wrote.

Two days before Christmas, he posted another photo sans Nist, with his arms around two women in a group photo. “What a great day with my pickleball friends! Good games in the morning. Bowling in the afternoon and an evening Christmas party. @theresa_nist @goldenbachabc @faithsmartin @bachelorusa @thesusannoles @joan_vassos @bachelorhappyhour,” he wrote.

At that point, fans started to wonder if something was wrong, judging from Turner’s comment thread. “Where’s T😍” wrote one. “Where is Theresa I don’t see her?” wrote another.

Others questioned why Turner tagged other “Golden Bachelor” contestants Susan Noles, Faith Martin, and Joan Vassos on the post, in addition to Nist. “I don’t get why some of the Golden ladies are tagged, 🤨” wrote one comment writer.

However, other comment writers disagreed. “Time apart is healthy. She’s secure and doesn’t have to be at every gathering. Go Gerry and Theresa. Much love, hug your family and friends ❤️❤️❤️” wrote one.

The next post, on Christmas Day, showed Turner’s kids and grandkids.

Theresa Nist confirmed That She Was Not Spending Christmas With Gerry Turner, But She Posted a Video Showing Them Together a Week Before the Holiday

As of Christmas Day, Theresa Nist last posted on Instagram on Christmas Eve. She shared a series of photos. One of them showed her with Turner at a past event, although the photo you see first on her Instagram page shows Nist alone at the same event.

“Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas from us to you! I hope you’re getting to spend time with your loved ones this holiday season. Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days. 🎁🎅🏻🎄” she wrote.

Fans also raised questions on Nist’s posts, with some defending her and some saying it was “odd” that she and Turner were not spending Christmas together. “While it may seem odd they are apart on their 1st Christmas I know how hard it is to blend families and change traditions. We’ve been together 7 years and still trying to figure it out!” one fan wrote.

Nist explained in the comment thread, “It’s the only time of year that my son comes to NJ from SC. So it’s the one time I get to spend one-on-one time with my 3 grandsons from SC and the only time I get to see all six grandsons together and Gerry always spends this time with his daughters and granddaughters. We celebrated Christmas together a few weeks ago with our entire families,” she wrote in the Instagram comment thread.

A week before Christmas, Nist shared a video showing her dancing with Turner. Her most recent post before that was with Turner on December 11 at a holiday party.

