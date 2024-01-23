Theresa Nist Takes Husband Gerry Turner on Special Shopping Trip 3 Weeks After Wedding

Theresa Nist is taking charge of a fashion emergency. The newlywed wife of “The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner stepped into the role of stylist less than three weeks after their televised wedding.

In January 2024, Nist, 70, shared photos from a shopping trip that made it clear that her husband’s reign on “The Bachelor” franchise is over.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist Pointed Out That Gerry Turner Is No Longer Styled By Bachelor Nation’s Stylist

On January 22, 2024, the same day that “The Bachelor” premiere with Joey Graziadei aired on ABC, Nist posted photos from a shopping spree with her husband. In photos shared to Nist’s Instagram page, Turner, 72, posed in a gray quarter-zip and a blue long-sleeved shirt. The ABC leading man hammed it up in front of a mirror as his wife snapped photos.

Nist did not tag where the two were shopping. A red “Try on Membership” sign could be seen in the photos. The same sign is seen in Lululemon stores.

Nist captioned the photos to lament the end of the couple’s time working with Bachelor Nation wardrobe stylist Cary Fetman. “Turns out @caryfetman is not going to dress Gerry forever (we love you Cary!) so doing a little shopping to keep the wardrobe looking 👌🏻 and having fun every step of the way!” Nist wrote.

Several fans commented on the photos. Some told Turner how lucky he was to have a wife that wanted to help him in the fashion department.

“Looking good Gerry Theresa knows what she’s doing and gotcha stylin!’❤️❤️,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Love the look Gerry, it’s great to have a wonderful woman help with that🤩,” another fan chimed in.

“Yes he needs to continue dressing with style to teach all these golden bachelors how to dress & look good,” a third fan wrote.

Cary Fetman Said Gerry Turner Was Easy to Dress

Fetman is “The Bachelor” franchise’s longtime stylist. In an interview with Entertainment tonight, he attributed Turner’s fit physique with making his job easier. “When you are choosing clothes for a 72-year-old man who is fit like Gerry is, the only difference between him and a typical 25-year-old is that his size 14 shoes need a little more support,” Fetman said.

Fetman previously told Style Mag Daily he goes through more than 130 outfits for “The Bachelor” leading man.

Turner noted that Fetman did a great job getting him styled for his bachelorettes on the ABC dating show. He told Reality TV World that producers asked him about how he would like to dress. “It really is a lot of ABC, but they asked me how I like to be dressed and they have a person who does a really, really great job,” he said of Fetman and the wardrobe team. “I told them, ‘Don’t bother with a black suit. I won’t wear it,'” Turner added.

Turner also shared that he likes to play with color in his wardrobe. “So we looked for colors and something a little bit edgy because that’s kind of how I like to dress — a little bit edgy where somebody might look at it and go, ‘Ooh, I think I kind of liked that, but I wouldn’t wear it.’ That’s the reaction I kind of look for,” the “Golden Bachelor” star said.

