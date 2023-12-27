Theresa Nist’s Wedding Invite List Contains an Unexpected Name

The big wedding for “The Golden Bachelor” stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner is happening live on January 4, 2024, in a televised ABC event.

Fans know they can expect to see plenty of Bachelor Nation royalty there, but a few people on the invitation list may come as a surprise. Kathy Swarts, who voiced her frustrations with Nist on several occasions during “The Golden Bachelor,” is one co-star the bride definitely wants to see at her wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist & Kathy Swarts Clashed on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

During the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor,” many of the women became very close friends. That doesn’t mean the women always got along with one another without issue, though. As viewers will remember, Swarts got frustrated with Nist and at one point, even told her to “zip it.”

Swarts was irritated because she felt Nist tended to share too much about her dates and connection with Turner. Tears were shed, and at least during filming, the two women remained less than thrilled with one another.

Now, however, that’s all water under the bridge. Nist’s daughter, Jen Woolston, talked with Life & Style and revealed the two women are on good terms now. In fact, Nist wanted to make sure Swarts was invited to her upcoming wedding.

Woolston shared, “They’ve certainly talked it out.” Not only did Nist and Swarts patch things up, they apparently became rather close. Nist’s daughter revealed, “Kathy actually even came wedding dress shopping with us and everything like that.”

As for attending the wedding, Woolston said Swarts will “be there.” She added, “We had a great day with her, and you know they’ve moved past that and all that.”

Swarts Gushed Over Turner & Nist Ahead of the Wedding

On October 16, after the episode with the “zip it” moment aired, Nist took to her Instagram page to reflect on the drama. “This past episode was a bit hard for me to watch,” “The Golden Bachelor” star admitted. Nist explained, “Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am.”

She shared, “I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling.” Nist noted she was supportive of others connecting with Turner, adding that everybody was “on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry.”

Despite their earlier conflicts, Swarts has made it clear she is excited for Nist and Turner. On December 2, she shared a video on her Instagram page gushing that “Love is in the air and a spectacular wedding is around the corner!”

In her video, Swarts shared, “Those two are so in love, I can’t wait to see them tie the knot.”

During the December 2 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Nist gushed over her co-stars. She insisted she’d love to invite “every single one” of her fellow “The Golden Bachelor” ladies to her wedding.

Fans will have to wait until January 4 to see who shows up, but Nist noted she’d invite runner-up Leslie Fhima in addition to many of the other “Golden Bachelor” ladies. She admitted, though, “I don’t know if she would come.”

“The Golden Bachelor” wedding should be a star-studded event and fans are eager to see it all go down on January 4.