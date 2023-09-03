DWTS Alum Shares First Photo From Charleston Wedding

Charleston, South Carolina was the place to be during the weekend of September 2 for stars from Bachelor Nation and “Dancing with the Stars.” Serena Pitt and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile got married in an extravagant affair and there were plenty of familiar faces in attendance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt

During season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Amabile and Pitt connected early during filming and got engaged during the finale. The long-lasting romance came after Amabile had initially found love with Kendall Long during season 5, and competed on season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Amabile partnered with Jenna Johnson, and they made it all the way to the semi-finals.

After getting engaged to Pitt, Amabile and his fiancee moved to New York City together and soon started talking about wedding plans. The duo surprised fans with a courthouse wedding in October 2022, but they continued with their plans for a more elaborate wedding with loved ones in Charleston in September. Now, the first photos from the romantic gathering have emerged.

On September 3, both Amabile and Pitt shared the first official photos from their wedding on their Instagram pages, and the newlyweds revealed exclusive details via People. The event took place at Charleston’s historic The Cedar Room, a place the Bachelor Nation stars fell in love with as soon as they saw it.

“Charleston is so beautiful and the minute we visited the city and The Cedar Room we could instantly envision our wedding there,” Pitt explained. Amabile is originally from Chicago, Illinois, and Pitt hails from Toronto, Canada, and they had no prior ties to Charleston. They wanted a “fun weekend getaway city” for their formal wedding, and they were “so excited to create special memories there,” Pitt detailed.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum and his bride had 134 guests present for their nuptials, and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Wells Adams officiated the event. “The Bachelor” subreddit kept tabs on social media posts from various attendees, and there were plenty of fan-favorite reality television stars in attendance.

Bachelor Nation veterans Tia Booth, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, Nick Viall, Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski, Andrew Spencer, and Natasha Parker were among those in attendance. Via an Instagram Post, Pitt deemed her wedding the “Best day of my life.”

Pitt’s wedding gown was the “Kiki” designed by Robert Bullock Bride, via Sash + Bustle. The crepe gown featured a “spaghetti strap front cowl neckline” and was “finished with a low cowl back and chapel train.” For the reception, the bride changed into a piece by Eisen Stein.

While it does not appear any “Dancing with the Stars” personalities attended the wedding, several gushed over Amabile and Pitt on his Instagram post. Lindsay Arnold “liked” Amabile’s post, as did DWTS champions Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Congrats my brother,” wrote pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Former contestant Nikki Garcia commented, “Congrats! So happy for you two!”

Emma Slater added, “Congratulations you guys!!!!!!!”

“CONGRATULATIONS you two!!!! Soooo happy for you 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Amabile’s former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson gushed.

Amabile and Pitt planned to “chill and do nothing together” for their honeymoon in Italy, they told People. They’ll spend time in Tuscany, Florence, and Lake Como, and Pitt revealed Amabile “booked our entire Honeymoon, down to the dinner reservations!” The bride added, “It’s going to be unbelievably romantic. And the perfect fit for us as major pasta lovers.”