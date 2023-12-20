Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Nail the ‘Beckham Challenge’

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner just gave fans a new reason to swoon over them as a couple. Everybody watched as the two got engaged during the November 30 finale, and they plan to get married on January 4, 2024, in a televised, live wedding on ABC. In a recent social media post, they showed off their dance skills and fans loved it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Took on a Popular TikTok Challenge

On December 18, Nist and Turner showed off their moves in a video posted on her Instagram page. They did their take on what has become a popular TikTok trend after a scene from the Netflix series “Beckham.”

As Today shared, the last episode of “Beckham” showed Victoria and David dancing to the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton song “Islands in the Stream.” People noted that during that moment in the series, Victoria shared, “Why I feel happy now is I feel really content now, and I get that sense you feel really content now.”

The scene stuck with people and many recreated their own versions of the dance on TikTok. Quite a few other celebrities have shared their take on it too, including John Stamos and Lori Loughlin.

In “The Beckham Challenge” on TikTok, or “The Beckham Test,” viewers typically see one partner in a couple put the “Islands in the Stream” song on and start dancing a bit. Then, the challenge is to see if their partner steps in to join them without hesitation.

For “The Golden Bachelor” stars, it appeared they were both on the same page about what they planned to do as they started recording.

“You do something to me that I can’t explain Hold me closer and I feel no pain Every beat of my heart We got something going on,” Nist shared in the caption of her post, quoting a few lines from the song.

The lyrics seemed like a perfect description of Turner and Nist’s current state of being head over heels in love with one another. She had a big smile on her face as she danced, and Turner did his best to keep up with her moves.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Gushed Over the Pair’s Performance

Turner and Nist’s supporters showed their love for the video in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Fellow “The Golden Bachelor” contestant Faith Martin commented, “Oh my gosh [I] love this sooo much!! Happy holidays to you and your united families!! Love you both so much! Call me soon! Miss u!”

Martin was blindsided and heartbroken after Turner eliminated her on “The Golden Bachelor” after her hometown date. Despite that, she has remained close to both Nist and Turner and frequently comments on their Instagram posts.

A fan wrote, “You guys are so cute! This brought me joy just seeing how happy you are together!!”

“Love this. So happy you found each other,” another commented.

“Congratulations. Gerry definitely picked the one he can’t live without,” read another response.

The focus on finding the one he couldn’t live without was insight Turner heard from “The Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter when she showed up to help with a group date. “The Golden Bachelor” viewers heard Turner reference that advice more than once as he navigated the difficult decisions toward the end of his season.

Someone else shared, “You seem like the sweetest person with such a beautiful smile. You are going to be a beautiful bride. Wishing you and Gerry much happiness!”

A separate supporter added, “Sooo cute! Congrats to second chances! Happy to see you both have found love!”

“They truly seem to LIKE each other. I love it. It makes for a perfect foundation that we sometimes don’t see in the younger versions of the show,” a fan noted on Reddit.