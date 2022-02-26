Tia Booth Suffers Devastating Loss

Tia Booth, who appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2021, is mourning the loss of her father, Kenny Booth, who died following a battle with cancer.

The reality star took to Instagram to share the devastating news.

“Thank you Daddy for teaching me how to protect myself, how to take a shot of tequila, and most importantly how to be an independent woman that doesn’t rely on anyone else for success (except you when my car breaks down). After a year long fight, I’m so thankful you’re free from cancer’s evil grip. Keep an eye on me [and] Mama and keep on dancin’ in Heaven -your little girl,” Tia captioned a post on February 26, 2022.

Kenny died just hours after Tia shared an update on his health with her Instagram followers on her Stories. “He’s in the hospital and not doing so hot,” Tia responded to a fan’s question about her dad. “My heart hurts and my mama is exhausted. Pray for rest and comfort for dad [and] rest [and] peace for mom if you wanna pray specifically for them,” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kenny Was Diagnosed With Stage IV Colon Cancer in 2021

Kenny received a cancer diagnosis in March 2021. About a month later, Tia took to Instagram to share the devastating news; he dad had stage IV colon cancer, and was terminally ill.

“Cancer is a nasty little word and when it affects someone you love, it feels like getting the wind knocked outta ya. Although not curable, we are all thankful it’s treatable with Chemo-started today! Dad said it was boring, but he had a tv, ice water [and] a recliner so he had it made. If you wonder why I handle stress with humor, there it is. Hoping for minimal side effects and that he’ll handle treatment like a champ-so far so good,” Tia wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

The reality star went on to ask family, friends, and followers for “good vibes” and “prayers” as her dad navigated through his journey. “I truly believe in the power of prayer which is why I wanted to share this here,” she wrote.

Tia Received a Great Deal of Love & Support From Bachelor Nation

Tia received a lot of messages of love and support in the comments section of the heartbreaking post that she shared about her dad’s death.

“Sending you and your family so much love and prayers. I’m sure Stevie Kuf was meeting him at the gates of Heaven with an ice cold beer. you have the best guardian angel now,” former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin wrote.

“Praying for y’all. So sorry,” Carly Waddell added.

“I’m so sorry Tia. Thinking of you,” Blake Hortsmann’s comment read.

“I’m so sorry love. Sending love, prayers and strength to you and your family,” former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher wrote.

“I’m so so sorry, Tia. My heart is broken for you. Thinking about you and your family,” former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti Haibon commented.

“I’m so sorry to hear this Tia, sending all the thoughts and prayers,” Jason Tartick added.

Tia received love from several more members of her “Bachelor” franchise family, as well as her other friends, and many of her fans.

