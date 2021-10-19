‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Tia Booth Is in a New Relationship

Tia Booth left the beach single in the season seven finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but it didn’t take long for the Arkansas native to find a new love interest. On Sunday, October 17, Booth posted an Instagram reel introducing followers to her new boyfriend, Taylor Mock. The reel features photos and short clips of the couple doing everyday things like cooking and celebrating with friends. Booth captioned the video, “not gonna lie-it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time ya’ll know too [black heart emoji].”

The couple received a lot of support from Bachelor Nation in the comments. Former Bachelorette Joelle “Jojo” Fletcher commented on the post, “umm yes girl!!! So happy for you [red heart emoji].

Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Serena Pitt, who appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” season seven and season 25 of “The Bachelor,” commented on the post with a series of heart-eye emojis followed by “adorable!”

Keep reading to find out more about Tia’s Bachelor journey and new romance.

Tia Booth Appeared on Three Bachelor Shows

Booth first appeared on “The Bachelor” franchise in 2018 when she was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season. The Arkansas native made a strong connection with Luyendyk, but ultimately did not win the former race-car driver’s heart and was sent home during week eight.

Tia’s exit from “The Bachelor” was emotional. She told Entertainment Tonight in a 2018 interview, “I did not see it coming, and I did not expect to feel so emotional about it in that moment, but obviously I told this man I was in love with him. I was invested and I could see a future with him, so it was very devastating to go through that.”

After appearing on season 22 of “The Bachelor,” Booth briefly dated Colton Underwood before he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Booth and Underwood rekindled their romance on season five of “Bachelor in Paradise” but ultimately broke things off before the shop wrapped.

In 2021, Booth joined the cast for season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The reality TV star had a few short-lived flings with Kenny Braasch, Blake Monar, James Bonsall, and Aaron Clancy, but she struggled to find a deep connection. She left the show single. In the season seven finale, Tia stated in a confessional, “I’m 0 for 2 with finding love in Paradise… F*** these dudes. I’m never coming here again. I’m leaving single. No more men.”

She Found Love Again

She may have sworn off men in the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, but it didn’t take long for her to find love again.

Taylor Mock made his relationship with Tia Instagram official on October 17, 2021. He posted a series of photos with the reality TV star giving Bachelor Nation fans an intimate look inside the couple’s relationship. He captioned the post, “It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you [white heart emoji].

Mock lives in Nashville, according to his Instagram bio. He is also an avid golfer. In August 2020, Mock posted a photo of him golfing with the caption, “Me watching my ball sail 200 yards in the wrong direction asking myself why I pay money to hurt my own feelings.”

Season 18 of “The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.