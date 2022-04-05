Kristin Cavallari Teases Tyler Cameron Romance in Cryptic Instagram Post

Rumors are flying that “The Hills” star Kristin Cavallari is dating former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron — and Cavallari isn’t doing much to silence the chatter.

The reality stars were first linked back in February 2022 when Cameron was a guest on E! News Daily Pop while Cavallari was filling in as a host. Cameron tried on some of his “Real Dirty Dancing” moves with Cavallari, who was giddy and could barely get through the segment.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the potential pairing, with many people pointing out that the two seemed to have chemistry. Flash forward about a month, and Cavallari and Cameron were together again, this time on her turf. Cavallari and Cameron teamed up for a steamy photoshoot that has the internet going crazy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cavallari & Cameron Made Out on Set for an Uncommon James Photoshoot

Cavallari was in Joshua Tree on Monday, April 4, 2022. According to TMZ, she was having a photoshoot for her accessories line called Uncommon James. In the photos posted by the outlet, Cameron also appeared on set — and the two actually made out while pictures were taken.

TMZ reported that Cavallari actually asked Cameron to be a part of the photoshoot after the two met on Daily Pop.

For the shoot, Cavallari wore a long, blue dress with a brown belt and a pair of boots. Cameron was dressed more casually in a pair of denim jeans and a gray t-shirt. The two had their hands all over each other, Cavallari holding Cameron’s face, placing her hands on his arms, and around his neck, while Cameron held her around the waist in several behind-the-scenes shots.

As TMZ points out, it’s unclear if their on-camera chemistry goes beyond acting.

Cavallari Shared a Photo With Cameron’s Back to the Camera & No Caption

Shortly after TMZ shared the BTS photos from the shoot, Cavallari took to Instagram to share a photo of her own.

The picture features her sitting on a counter with her legs wrapped around a guy’s waist. It seems that the photo was part of the Uncommon James shoot — and fans weren’t remotely fooled by the guy with his back to the camera; several people tagged Cameron in the comments section.

Cavallari chose not to add a caption, allowing the photo to speak for itself.

“@kristincavallari she understood the assignment,” one comment read.

“@tylercameron3 THIS IS SULTRY AND IM HERE FOR IT. We love single Kristin,” another person wrote.

“This message has been approved… @tylerjcameron3,” a third person commented, adding the fire emoji.

“Didn’t she just say she was single??? Day later she’s hot n heavy with Tyler,” a fourth person pointed out. And it’s true. The day before Cavallari posted this photo to her Instagram feed, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that she’s finally “ready for a relationship.”

“I’ve honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship. And yes, I realize that didn’t really answer that question… let’s just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract,” she wrote in response to a fan question, according to People magazine.

