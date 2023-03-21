Tyler Cameron made an appearance on Jason Tartick’s podcast “Trading Secrets” on Monday, March 13 where he reflected on his shaky financial situation coming off of “The Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Said He Had $200 After ‘The Bachelorette’

Video related to tyler cameron says he had 'no money' after 'the bachelorette'

During the Monday interview, Jason told listeners he had lunch with Tyler after Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019 and was surprised to learn the Florida native wasn’t raking in cash.

“[Tyler] goes me to, ‘Dude, I don’t know what the f*** I’m doing. I got five thousand dollars in my bank account, I don’t know what my next job is, and I’m dating [supermodel] Gigi Hadid.”

Tyler corrected Jason, telling him five thousand was too generous of an estimate.

“Not even five thousand. I had like two hundred [dollars],” he said. “I’m living on [Matt James’s] bean bag…I have no money but I’m the happiest I’ve ever been because the world is wide open to me.”

Tyler said there were “some touch and go points there” with his fiances after starring on “The Bachelorette.”

“I remember I would be going on dates [and] I’m like calling my pops up in the bathroom like, ‘Pops, I don’t think my credit card is [going to] go through. I need you to send me some money right now,'” he said.

“At this point, I don’t even know what a credit card is,” he continued. “I got a straight debit card, so when you hit zero, you hit zero, you know. So I’m just crossing my fingers, hoping it swipes, and it just kept swiping.”

Tyler has certainly come a long way since then. The Florida native, who currently has over 2 million Instagram followers, told Jason he now charges up to $90,000 for a modeling gig depending on the job.

Tyler is a Published Author

Tyler added “author” to his list of accomplishments in July 2021 when he published his first book “You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self.”

In his book, Tyler opened up about his past relationships, his time on “The Bachelorette,” and his friendship with former Bachelor Matt James.

Bachelor Nation fans loved hearing the inside details about Tyler’s relationship with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The ABC star didn’t hold back from sharing the truth about what went down with the Bachelorette in the Fantasy Suite, telling readers things got “steamy.”

“During that night together, we hooked up and it kept getting steamy, but I kept pumping the brakes,” he wrote, E! News reported. “We had the best night— just hanging out, talking and connecting. We really opened up and poured into each other, tackling so many big topics and sharing so much of ourselves. The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, Holy shit, this could be it for me. I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was coming to an end.”

The book currently has 3.28 stars and over 800 reviews on Goodreads.

