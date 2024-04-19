Bachelor Nation Alum Takes Back Harsh Comment About Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

A popular Bachelor Nation star is not happy with the news that “The Golden Bachelor” marriage ended after three months.

Days after “Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner and his wife, Theresa Nist, announced they are ending their three-month marriage, franchise alum Tyler Cameron called on the two septuagenarians to be “canceled.”

But “The Bachelorette” season 15 runner-up quickly took back his comment and admitted he was only kidding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Cameron Said ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Situation is Shameful

Cameron got riled up during an April 18, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” While answering fan questions on the Bravo late-night show, Cameron responded to a caller who asked for his reaction to the news that “Golden Bachelor” Gerry and his new wife Theresa “are already getting divorced.”

Cameron did not hold back.

“Shame shame shame!” he replied. “Because they’re supposed to be setting the standard of what we’re supposed to find and they didn’t make it happen. Cancel them!” he added.

Cameron quickly followed up his “cancel” comment to say he was “just kidding.”

Cohen made sure that viewers heard Cameron didn’t mean it. “He followed that up by saying just kidding,” the Bravo host said.

Cameron chimed in to clarify, “Don’t cancel them, but can’t look to them for love anymore.”

Tyler Cameron Has Been Especially Hard on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Couple

When Turner and Nist announced they were ending their marriage, they blamed it in part due to their long-distance living situation.

Cameron went off on the exes in a separate appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Happy Hour” radio show. He went so far as to call Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, “stubborn” and “old.” “Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways,” Cameron said. “He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn’t want to leave, I think she’s New Jersey…Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn.”

“They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation,” Cameron added. “Like, it brought so much joy back to ‘The Bachelor’ of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love. And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us.”

While he’s turned off to the “Golden” season, elsewhere on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cameron revealed that he has been asked to be the lead of “The Bachelor” multiple times and hasn’t completely ruled the idea out. But it sounds like he may be close to senior citizen age by the time he gets around to it.

Cameron, 31, told Cohen he’s been asked to lead the ABC dating show “probably four or five times” since landing as Hannah Brown’s runner-up on “The Bachelorette” in 2019.

“I’ll never say never,” the Florida native said of ABC’s offer. “My theory in life is tell the greatest story you can tell. Maybe one day down the road it could be a cool story, but not right now,” Cameron added.

