‘Bachelorette’ Fans Upset After Popular Suitor Pulls Off Ultimate Prank

A fan-favorite former contestant from “The Bachelorette” had fans speaking up after he played a huge prank on them. Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season, had some people going with an announcement on his Instagram page.

Unfortunately, it quickly became clear to everybody his announcement was not quite what he made it out to be.

“This is equal parts rude and brilliant marketing 👏👏👏,” one fan noted on Cameron’s Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Cameron Announced He’d Started an OnlyFans Page

On April 1, Cameron posted a tantalizing photo on his Instagram page. The picture showed him shirtless and smiling as he stretched out alongside a bear rug.

“The reveal y’all have been asking for… head to OnlyFans to see more… link in bio,” Cameron wrote in the caption.

On March 31, Cameron had teased “The Bachelorette” fans that something was coming. In an Instagram Story, he wrote, “Something big coming tomorrow. Stay tuned.”

Cameron added three chili pepper emoji to indicate the announcement was a spicy one. “The Bachelorette” alum also shared his announcement teaser via his Instagram Stories and included a link to OnlyFans.

Soon after, Cameron posted a video on his Instagram Stories as well. “The link is real. Click it. Enjoy. Happy Only Fans reveal day.”

“15/10 marketing,” a fan teased in an Instagram comment.

“Your marketing team knows what they’re doing,” another admitted.

Most ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Had Fun With Cameron’s Prank

Cameron’s link to OnlyFans was real, just as “The Bachelorette” star promised. He had the page set to free to subscribe, and those who clicked through to the page saw an even saucier version of the photo posted on Instagram.

However, a black box covered the necessary portion of Cameron’s otherwise unclothed physique. Text read, GOING HOME WITH TYLER CAMERON trailer drops tomorrow. Here’s a lil sneak peek until then… Who’s coming home with me on 4/18?”

“Going Home with Tyler Cameron” is a new show that debuts on April 18 on Amazon’s Prime Video. The series will be eight episodes long and follows Cameron as he “builds his new construction business from scratch,” Amazon teases.

“Don’t even joke about this again. not funny didn’t laugh and it’s really cruel to make a joke about something so serious and important to me,” read an Instagram response from a disappointed fan.

“Well this was the meanest April fools ever,” declared another of Cameron’s followers.

“Oh I’ve never clicked a link faster,” admitted someone else.

Another fan commented, “People literally getting mad 💀💀💀💀.”

“Never felt heartbreak like this before,” added another disappointed fan.

Not Everybody Responded Positively to Cameron’s Tease

Some followers of Cameron’s assumed he wasn’t joking about starting an OnlyFans page and were legitimately disappointed in him.

One person wrote, “Gross. Do better!”

Another questioned, “Ew..why Tyler?!”

“I know to you I might be just one more like, but this post is extremely offensive, so I’m unfollowing you right now,” read another comment.

“I feel sad for people whose self worth, income, and popularity rely on their looks because looks fade as you age,” a Redditor wrote.

Many “The Bachelor” subreddit posters had fun with Cameron’s prank, too.

“I was so disgusted with him for ten minutes and now I am charmed again by him for executing such a good April Fool’s joke,” one Redditor admitted.

“The fact that he made a real [OnlyFans] account and just linked his show trailer…this is iconic,” pointed out another poster.

“The way I was FURIOUS,” read another comment.

Someone else added, “He knows his audience that’s for sure. 😅”