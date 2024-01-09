Tyler Cameron Reflects on the ‘Ex I Never Want to See Again’

Former “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron is ready for a fresh, new year. He took a moment as 2024 began to reflect on 2023 and he admitted it had been a difficult year.

As he looked back on the difficulties he navigated in 2023, he admitted the year was “the ex I never want to see again.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Cameron Learned a Lot of Tough Lessons During 2023

On January 2, Cameron shared a handful of photos on his Instagram page. Along with the photos, he opened up in a somewhat lengthy caption.

“2023 took its toll on me. It taught me what hard work truly is,” Cameron revealed. He continued, “It taught me what real stress and real responsibilities are. It taught me who and what matters the most. I’m grateful for all the lessons.”

The former “Bachelorette” star was the runner-up in Hannah Brown’s season, which aired in 2019. More recently, Cameron competed on season 2 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

In his day-to-day life, Cameron has settled back into his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. As the Palm Beach Post noted in December 2023, he stays busy working as a general contractor and running a charitable foundation in honor of his mother.

Cameron’s mother, Andrea, died in February 2020 of a brain aneurysm.

In addition, the former “Bachelorette” star recently renovated and became a co-owner in the Delray, Florida 3Natives juice shop. In October, Cameron told the Palm Beach Post he hopes to eventually own 10 3Natives locations.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Is Excited for 2024

The photos Cameron included in his post included several related to the charitable foundation created in honor of his mother. There was a nod to his time on “Special Forces,” with a photo showing him with fellow contestants Nick Viall, JoJo Siwa, and Olympian Erin Jackson.

Cameron’s caption revealed that in the past year, he experienced “Some really tough lessons that really stung and some that I can look back and laugh about now.” While he joked about 2023 being an ex he is glad to be done with, he also admitted he was “grateful for the roller coaster that [2023] took me on.”

While “The Bachelorette” star happily moves on from 2023, he admitted, “I’ll still be learning from 2023 down the road.” He also noted he hopes eventually, “it’ll all make a little more sense.”

“They say you reap what you sow. Well I sowed my butt off and excited for it all to unfold in 2024,” Cameron added.

He got a lot of love on his reflective Instagram post. Fellow “Special Forces” star Viall wrote, “Grateful to be a part of it. Love you brother.”

Another “Special Forces” season 2 contestant, Kelly Rizzo, added, “At least 2023 brought the Special Forces fam together!”

Siwa, who became quite close to Cameron during their “Special Forces” experience, simply noted, “I love you brother.” In another comment, she shared, “Me and the whole world are veryyy lucky to have you.”

A supporter’s comment read, “The true definition of trusting the process! keeping your head down and grinding is going to reward you. So so proud of you always!”

Another wrote, “Couldn’t relate more, @tylercameron … Trusting the process for what’s in store. Manifesting many memorable moments & meaningful relationships in 2024. You deserve more.”