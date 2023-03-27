Tyler Cameron Talks a Future of Being on ‘The Bachelor’

Tyler Cameron is leaving the door open when it comes to taking on the role of “The Bachelor.” The Florida native won over fans’ hearts in 2019 when he appeared on season 15 of “The Bachelorette.” Cameron told Entertainment Tonight after his season finished airing that he was offered the “The Bachelor” role but he declined, telling the outlet his “heart wasn’t 100 percent there.”

Four years later, Cameron is reconsidering taking on the lead position. During an appearance on Jason Tartick’s podcast “Trading Secrets,” the ABC star teased that he may return to “The Bachelor” franchise in the future.

Tyler Cameron Says He Would ‘Never Say Never’ to Being ‘The Bachelor’

On the March 13 episode, Tartick asked Cameron if he would consider being “The Bachelor” in the future.

“I always say I’d never say never,” Cameron told the host. “I’m not a person who thinks of things as like, ‘I’m too good for this. I’m too good for that.’ If something [is] cool or fun, I want to do it. It [would] be so cool to tell my kids, ‘Yes son, I was “The Bachelor.” To me, that [is] what life is about.”

While Cameron said he isn’t closing the door to “The Bachelor” franchise, he did tell Tartick it would cost producers a pretty penny to get him back on the show.

When Tartick asked Cameron if he would do the show for a million dollars, the reality TV star replied, “We’re getting there.”

After Cameron said he was open to taking on the lead role, he offered the franchise some constructive criticism.

“I think “The Bachelor” needs to evolve a little bit,” he said. “It’s still set like [it is] season 12 of “The Bachelor.” It’s still the same thing…production-wise.”

“They need to change it a little bit. It needs to get more fun,” he continued. “I don’t even watch it right now.”

Cameron’s March appearance on “Trading Secrets” is not the first time “The Bachelorette” alum has talked publicly about returning to the franchise.

In February 2023, E! News caught up with Cameron and asked if he would be interested in hosting “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”

“I mean maybe one day,” he told the outlet on February 2. “I think it’s the coolest job in the world, travel around the world. Travel around the world and say eight words per episode in peace. Like, it sounds fantastic. But maybe one day. Right now, I’m too busy.”

Why Did Tyler Cameron Turn Down ‘The Bachelor?’

In Cameron’s 2019 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” he explained his reasoning for turning down the coveted position.

He told the outlet that his dad’s health was a major reason he decided not to take on the role.

“My dad was very sick and I was very nervous and scared,” he told the publication. “I sat on it, thought on it, and my heart wasn’t in it.”

Cameron spoke more about his decision to turn down “The Bachelor” during his March 2023 appearance on “Trading Secrets.” He told Tartick his talent agents encouraged him to step back from the franchise to avoid being pigeonholed.

“The Bachelor” finale airs on Monday, March 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

