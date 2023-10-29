‘Bachelorette’ Winner Pens Poignant Tribute After Matthew Perry’s Death

The news of “Friends” star Matthew Perry’s unexpected death on Saturday, October 28, left fans stunned. Both everyday fans and celebrity fans alike took to social media to mourn the actor’s passing, and former “The Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark shared an especially touching tribute.

People noted that Clark was a contestant on Tayshia Adams’ journey of “The Bachelorette” in 2020. He received her final rose and the two got engaged, but their relationship ended about a year later.

Throughout his time on “The Bachelorette,” Clark spoke openly about his prior issues with addiction. During an episode of the show, as Us Weekly shared, Clark told Adams, “I had a brain tumor. The next morning, I’m, like, in surgery. Crazy, life-altering experience.” He continued, “As a result of the surgery, I was introduced to pain medication and drugs.”

Clark’s addiction led to a DUI and the implosion of his first marriage. His journey to sobriety was not an easy one, but in August, he celebrated his 12th anniversary of being sober. “The Bachelorette” star co-founded an addiction recovery program named Release Recovery in 2017, and he continues to be a vocal advocate for sobriety.

Given his history, Perry’s own past struggles with addiction resonated with Clark. After learning of Perry’s death, Clark took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zac Clark Admired Matthew Perry’s Commitment to Help Others With Sobriety

“The Bachelorette” winner’s Instagram post included a video clip of Perry taken from an interview he did in 2022. “The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking. Can you help me?’ I can say yes and follow up and do it,” Perry explained.

Perry also said, “I’ve said this for a long time: when I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want [helping others with sobriety] to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Clark wrote, “Life is short and this guy brought hope and laughter to so many.” The former “Bachelorette” star added, “I looked up to the way he used his voice and journey to try to help others who shared similar struggles with substance use disorder.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Star’s Post Prompted an Outpouring of Similar Messages

The comments section of Clark’s post was filled with notes from others saddened by Perry’s death.

“The Bachelor” star Susie Evans wrote, “This is a great share right now. Truly honoring his wish.”

“Oh man. My friend worked with him in a recent TV show and said he was wonderful, kind, hardworking, and thoughtful. May his memory be a blessing,” a follower commented.

“I hope he’s remembered for his character more than the character he played,” shared another.

“I love that you’re sharing this. An incredible influence in many ways,” someone else wrote.

“Beautifully said. Let’s celebrate all that was light about him 👏,” read another note.

“I’ve read his book. Twice. One of the reasons I got sober. This one hits hard 😭😭😭😭,” a separate response read.

According to TMZ, Perry apparently drowned in the Jacuzzi at his California home. First responders found no illicit drugs at the home. Several prescription drugs, however, were found.