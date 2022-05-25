Tayshia Adams Scores New Gig: ‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’

“The Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams has lined up a new gig that will surely get people talking. She has been spreading her wings beyond Bachelor Nation in recent months and this new opportunity will be one her fans will not want to miss. Luckily, people will not have to wait too long to see how this goes for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams’ Hosting Skills Will Be Put to the Test

Drum roll please 🥁🥁🥁@tayshia will be hosting the 2022 #MTVAwards: Unscripted 🎉 Get your popcorn ready, because it's all going down on June 5th! pic.twitter.com/u90QgWVuVY — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 24, 2022

A May 24 tweet from the MTV Movie & TV Awards account revealed the scoop. Adams will host “The Biggest Night To Be A Fan!” as she takes charge of the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” show. The network teased everyone should make sure their popcorn is ready on June 5 when the program airs, so they don’t miss a minute of the show.

According to MTV, the annual awards show is slated to be “a one-night-only global event.” Much as was done by MTV in 2021, the reality television categories will be treated like an awards show of their own. The scripted categories include plenty of standard picks, such as “Best Movie,” “Best Show,” and a new one titled, “Here for the Hookup.” Then, there are the unscripted categories, and that is where Adams steps up. There are awards for the best in docu-reality, competition, and lifestyle shows, as well as awards for the best romance, reality star, fight, return, and more. In fact, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt of “Bachelor in Paradise” were nominated in the best reality romance category.

Fans Are Ready to Watch Adams Slay

The reaction from “Bachelor Nation” fans is quite positive so far. “She is perfect to host the #MTVAwards,” one fan noted on Twitter. “So happy for Tayshia! I’m actually going to watch now. I know she will have killer outfit changes,” one Reddit poster wrote. Someone else praised, “That’s our queen! Onward and upward baby!” A different Reddit comment read, “Happy for her. She has a vision for her life and career and is making it happen. Love seeing it!”

Shortly after MTV announced Adams’ new gig, “The Bachelorette” star shared the news on her personal Instagram page. She promised it would be “Unscripted and Undeniably juicy” and noted she “can’t wait!!!” several fellow “Bachelor Nation” veterans raced to her comment section to express their excitement for her. JoJo Fletcher, Hannah Ann Sluss, Clay Harbor, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Mike Johnson were among those who were thrilled for Adams’ upcoming opportunity.

Fans and fellow reality television contestants alike were pumped to learn about Adams landing this MTV hosting job. “WONT STOP, CANT STOP THIS QUEEN,” one fan on Instagram wrote as they added a string of fire emoji to the note. “Omg! I’m so happy to see you doing incredible things, and excited to tune in!!” someone else shared. While Adams’ “The Bachelorette” engagement to Zac Clark didn’t last, she’s pushing forward and ready to challenge herself with big opportunities beyond her previous focus on “Bachelor Nation”. She’s clearly got a great deal of support as she tackles this upcoming gig and fans will be eager to tune in and see how this goes.