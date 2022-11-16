‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Here’s Who Zach Shallcross Took on Fantasy Suite Dates

Zach Shallcross is well on his way to falling in love at this point in his “Bachelor” journey.

After things didn’t work out for him and Rachel Recchia on “The Bachelorette,” Shallcross was offered the coveted “Bachelor” role and has been filming for the past several weeks. He has narrowed his dating pool down to three after ending one of his relationships following Hometown Dates.

Warning: Major “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

On November 7, 2022, Reality Steve posted spoilers for Shallcross’ top four. He had narrowed down his women to Gabrielle Elnicki, 26, Ariel Frenkel, 28, Charity Lawson, 26, and Kaitlyn Biggar, 27. Since then, he eliminated one more woman and was set to head to Fantasy Suites.

Naturally, Shallcross has been silent on Instagram since he began filming, but once he’s home and the season wraps, there will be plenty of social media activity for fans to tap into. Season over season, fans seem to pick up on small clues that sometimes reveal the final pick without the help of someone like Reality Steve.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shallcross Sent Lawson Home After Hometowns

(SPOILER): Zach on a hometown date today with Kaitlyn Biggar in Austin, TX. This was filmed in the South Congress area. I love production with their snotty “You can’t take videos” comment. Really? In a public place right on the street? Uhhh, yes you can. pic.twitter.com/AohYA5com6 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 6, 2022

Shallcross visited four hometowns of the women he’d began having serious feelings for. According to Reality Steve’s blog post on November 15, 2022, Shallcross spent time with Elnicki in Vermont before heading to Frenkel’s hometown of New York, New York.

On November 4, 2022, Shallcross was in Columbus, Georgia, with Lawson, before wrapping things up with Biggar and her family in Austin, Texas, two days later.

According to Steve’s sources, Shallcross ended up parting ways with Lawson at the rose ceremony following the hometown dates.

The remaining women traveled to Krabi, Thailand, for their romantic one-on-one time with Shallcross, which was filmed on November 14, 2022, according to Reality Steve’s post. Details about the finale, where it will be filmed, and when, exactly, have not yet been spoiled. Reality Steve has promised to report more information once he’s able to get the confirmation that he needs to feel comfortable sharing.

Some Fans Are Already Thinking That Shallcross’ Season Is Reminiscent of Sean Lowe’s

It’s evident that the “Bachelor” franchise just doesn’t have the same outcome season over season anymore and there are only a handful of good love stories to come out of the show overall. However, several fans are already comparing Shallcross’ season to that of Sean Lowe’s, which was very successful — Lowe got engaged to Catherine Giudici on the finale, the two got married, and went on to have three children together.

“Sean Lowe 2.0,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Shallcross’ season.

“I hope it ends like Sean’s season,” someone else added.

“That’s funny that they went to Thailand like Sean’s season lol need some good juju,” a third person wrote.

“They said we will make this season Sean 2.0 by force if we have to,” a fourth echoed.

The new season of “The Bachelor” will premiere on January 23, 2023, on ABC.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Shares Photo With ‘Bachelor’ Brad Womack & Fans Can’t Believe What He Looks Like Now