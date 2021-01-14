‘The Hills’ Star Channels Pop Icon For Ovulation Dance

Heidi Montag channeled Britney Spears as she teased fans with her pregnancy plans in a new TikTok video.

The 34-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings celebrated her cycle by doing a happy dance to the pop star’s 2001 hit “I’m a Slave 4 U.” But instead of wrapping a Burmese Python around her shoulders like the pop star famously did during her performance of the song at the 2001 MTV VMAs, Heidi was armed with a highlighter palette and a fluffy brush as she danced to the tune in her bathroom.

At the end of the cheeky clip, which can be seen on Instagram here, Heidi appeared in a burgundy satin robe as she shimmied to Britney’s classic song ahead of a rendezvous with her husband, Spencer Pratt.

The reality star captioned the video, “When you find out you are ovulating.”

Heidi’s ‘Slave 4 U Dance’ Received a Big Reaction on Social Media

More than 145,000 followers viewed the video, and hundreds reacted with encouraging comments after Heidi shared it on Instagram.

“Definitely the vibes when ovulating and [trying to conceive],” one fan wrote. “I feel ya sis.”

“You are a wonderful mom – best of luck for baby number 2,” another added.

“Make that baby girl!” a third fan chimed in.

But some followers took offense to the clip because it featured a flash of the reality star’s lingerie at the end.

After one critic wrote, “Aaand this should be kept for your husband,” several commenters came to Heidi’s defense.

“She’s having fun (even poking fun at herself) trying to make a baby,” the fan wrote.”Big whoop! Also, merely showing some pushed up tatas is not even close to being offensive or in poor taste. LIGHTEN UP, PEOPLE.”

“There’s absolutely no shame in saying you’re trying for a baby,” another admirer added.

Heidi Has Been Vocal About Her Plans to Get Pregnant For More Than 2 Years

Heidi and Spencer have been planning for a sibling for their 3-year-old son, Gunner, for a while now. The “Glitter and Glory” singer even brought up the topic during the first season of The Hills spinoff, which filmed in 2018.

That same year, the couple told E! News that they were thinking about adding to their family “next year,” and Spencer even dished that a psychic predicted they were going to have twins.

According to People, in October 2019, Heidi wrote on Twitter, “ Thinking about baby #2 … ”

That cryptic tweet came a few months after the star told Page Six she wanted to plan her second baby around the production schedule for The Hills: New Beginnings. After talking to producers, she was told “right around January” would be the best time for her to try to get pregnant. Unfortunately, COVID-19 put a wrench in the show’s filming schedule last year.

In early January 2021, Heidi teased that she was actively trying for baby number 2. The singer shared a Twitter post that featured a martini glass emoji with the caption, “Well not pregnant this month…”

After several fans offered sympathetic messages, the MTV star replied, “Thanks…hopefully soon.”

