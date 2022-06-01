Heidi Montag Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag is pregnant with her second child. “The Hills” star and her husband Spencer Pratt, who are already parents to a 4-year-old son named Gunner, announced the baby news on June 1, 2022.

Montag and Pratt had been trying for a second child for a while, and some of their story played out on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings” spinoff.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heidi Montag Said She’s So Excited For Her 2nd Baby

In an interview with Us Weekly, Montag said she “couldn’t be more excited” for her long-awaited second child. “I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” she said. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it.”

Montag revealed that she tried to get pregnant for 18 months, but now that she is expecting, she knows there will be “challenges” with having a second child.

“It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us,” she told the outlet, adding that she will have both a toddler and newborn to care for. “It’s going to be a big juggling act,” she added.

Montag told Us that she has heard from several of her “Hills” co-stars, but that her former friend Lauren Conrad has not yet reached out to congratulate her on her baby news.

Heidi Montag Was Open About Her Fertility Struggles

Montag was vocal about how she wanted a second child. While filming the first season of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings” reboot in 2018, she talked about her and Pratt’s plans to add to their family.

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” Montag told E! News at the time. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

In July 2019, Montag told Page Six that she wanted to plan a pregnancy around the production schedule for “The Hills.”

“I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, ‘Right around January!’” she said at the time. “That’s when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we’re not filming.”

The pandemic also put a wrench in the couple’s pregnancy plans. And once Heidi discovered that she wasn’t able to get pregnant as easily as she had hoped, the 35-year-old MTV star had a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove uterine polyps.

“I’m hoping that this surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” she told fans in a YouTube livestream last year.

In January 2022, Montag posted a photo of her and her son Gunner on Instagram, which included a caption that hinted that she had made peace with the fact that she may not have a second child.

“So thankful for my angel,” she captioned the photo. “I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another,” she added. “I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this.”

