Heidi Montag Gives Update on Plans for Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag revealed that she is trying to get pregnant.

The 34-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star, who has been married to Spencer Pratt since 2008 and shares one son with him, posted an update on the couple’s pregnancy plans with her social media followers.

In a new Twitter post, Heidi shared an emoji of a martini glass with the caption, “Well not pregnant this month…”

After several fans offered words of support, the “Glitter and Glory” singer replied, “Thanks…hopefully soon.”

Heidi elaborated on her pregnancy plans in a video shared on her Instagram story. In the clip, the blonde beauty was eating a chicken pot pie and drinking a glass of red wine.

She later shared footage as she stood in the bathroom and revealed, “Well I’m not pregnant this month. So Spencer and are starting to try. With Gunner, I got pregnant the first month, so I was a little bit sad. But I decided to have faith and hope and a nice glass of wine to take the pressure off. So cheers…and God willing, next month.”

Heidi has been talking about expanding her family for a couple of years now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heidi Told Spencer She Wanted to Have Another Baby More Than 2 Years Ago When They Were Filming The 1st Season of The Hills: New Beginnings

On the first season of MTV’s The Hills spinoff, Heidi brought up the subject of having another child as she and Spencer celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a moonlit boat ride. At the time, Spencer seemed wary of the idea because the couple’s son, Gunner, was still a baby and Heidi was still very hands-on with him. Spencer admitted that he wanted to have his wife “back” for a little while before adding another child to the mix.

In 2018, the reality TV couple told E! News that they were thinking about adding to their family “next year.”

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” Heidi told the outlet. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

Spencer also dished that the couple could welcome two babies at once.

“A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out Mary-Kate and Ashley,” he joked.

But in July 2019, Heidi told Page Six that she wanted to plan her next pregnancy around the production schedule for The Hills.

“I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, ‘Right around January!’ ” She said. “That’s when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly because we’re not filming.”

Heidi is a Loving Mom to the Couple’s 3-Year-Old Son, Gunner Stone

Fans of The Hills know that Heidi is very involved with the couple’s son, Gunner. In the first season of the MTV reality show, the new mom revealed that she didn’t want to travel or stay out late because she had to be home for Gunner.

In a touching Instagram post, Heidi shared a throwback hospital photo from the day she gave birth to Gunner in 2017 and revealed that being a mom is everything to her.

“This is a very emotional day,” she captioned the shot of her holding her son. “The day our lives changed and we became a family of 3. After 11 years of just being the 2 of us, God blesses us with an angel. Life will never be the same. My priorities and perspective have completely shifted. I will do everything to protect and love our family. “

Heidi recently marked a major milestone when she went on her first trip away with Gunner without Spencer with them.

READ NEXT: Heidi Montag Takes First Trip Alone With 3-Year-Old Son Gunner