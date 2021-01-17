Brody Jenner’s Ex Gave Advice to ‘The Hills’ Star’s New Girlfriend

Lindsey Pelas revealed she got advice from a Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend, Jayde Nicole, before she agreed to appear on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

The model, influencer, and entrepreneur made several appearances on the first season of the MTV reboot when she dated Justin “Bobby” Brescia. But before she agreed to let her personal life be shown on the series, Lindsey turned to Jayde, her friend and future Sugar Taco partner for advice about reality TV.

‘The Hills’ Veteran Was Blindsided by Her Reality TV Experience

Jayde appeared in 11 episodes of The Hills in 2009, and she caused quite a frenzy. Fans of the original Hills may recall her famous fight with Kristin Cavallari on the Season 5 finale when she called the Laguna Beach alum out for her flirty behavior with her boyfriend Brody amid a love triangle storyline.

Brody and Jayde ended their 15-month relationship shortly after The Hills season ended in 2009.

In 2011, Jayde told The Gate she had “no idea” what she was getting into when she joined the MTV reality show.

“I walked into The Hills when it was four seasons in and all the characters were established and there were a lot of changes going on when I came into it,” she said. “I had no idea what I getting myself in to; I was totally out of my element and I didn’t know what to expect and it was very, very dramatic and they really messed with your relationships and they made you fight when you weren’t fighting and create situations that weren’t happening in real life just for exciting television.”

She added that while the drama made for exciting TV, it took a toll on her on her real life.

“It really messes with your real life and relationships with people, and it became a very emotional, dramatic experience,” the former Playmate said.

Lindsey Turned to Her Pal for Advice Before She Agreed to Be Filmed for the MTV Reboot

Lindsey admitted to Christy Reports that she didn’t follow The Hills before she dated Justin and that she only started watching the show when her scenes started airing. The model revealed that she was hesitant about appearing on the show, so she turned to Jayde, who gave her a warning.

“Reality TV can always be really, really scary,” Lindsey said. “You never know who you’re going to be on the show. She’s just nervous about it general… [Jayde] just said, ‘Be a little careful, because I know what that world is like.'”

In an interview with Haute Living, Lindsey revealed that she has been harassed and body-shamed online, and she was worried it could get worse once a new audience saw her on The Hills.

“My worry now is that I feel my life is becoming more public,” she said in 2019. “I am nervous about showing my dating life on TV, but I will deal with it.”

Lindsey already had a huge social media following before The Hills, but on the reality show, viewers also saw how she is really treated when she’s in public.

When she turned up on Justin Bobby’s arm for a Friendsgiving dinner, Hills cast members Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, and more had plenty to say about her bombshell looks.

“Honestly it was exactly what I’m used to in real life,” Lindsey said. “I think I’ve always said, I know that my body type especially gets under people’s skin. …I know that this happens every time I go to a party or I meet new people. So I’m glad you got to see it because this is exactly what happens to me everywhere I go.”

But she was surprised that the viewer feedback wasn’t as negative as she feared.

“It was a lot more positive than I expected,” she said. “So I’m like, this is new. I was actually completely shocked. I thought that it would be a ton of a– holes, but it wasn’t.”

Unfortunately, her five episodes on The Hills may be all fans will see of her.

In a recent interview with Nikki Swift, Lindsey gave an update on her reality TV career.

“I’m not in the new season,” she said of The Hills upcoming second season. “I’ve actually filmed a nice amount of pilots for pretty serious brands and pretty serious networks. So I’ve had a lot of ‘trial go’s’ with reality TV and I used to really be interested in it, but I might be getting to that point where I don’t know, because … I don’t like the idea of being edited in a way that I don’t prefer.”

