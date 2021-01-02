Is Lindsey Pelas Still Dating ‘The Hills’ Star Justin Bobby Brescia?

Lindsey Pelas was featured on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, but will viewers see more of her in Season 2?

The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur had tongues wagging when she turned up at a Friendsgiving dinner on the arm of cast member Justin Bobby Brescia last season. Justin’s ex, Audrina Patridge, was visibly jealous of the beautiful blonde.

Justin, 38, brought the Instagram model as his plus-one for most of the first season of the MTV reality reboot but he made it clear the romance was “very new.”

It wasn’t until The Hills Season 1 finale that Lindsey revealed that she “loosely” referred to the bad boy hairstylist as her boyfriend. The couple made their relationship official during a visit to a winery while toasting Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s vow renewal.

It has been two years since Justin and Lindsey filmed The Hills scenes, so what’s going on with their relationship now?

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Two Began Dating in 2018 after Justin Slid Into Lindsey’s DMs

Justin has admitted he slid into the DMS of the model a while before they actually went on their first date in October 2018, just as he was getting ready to start shooting The Hills: New Beginnings, according to Life & Style.

“I think the first date for anyone is always really creepy,” Lindsey told the outlet in late 2019. “I don’t know; at first I think we were both trying to figure each other out but then maybe around the second time we went out, there was definitely a lot more chemistry.”

The duo sometimes made appearances together as a celebrity couple. As for their off-camera dates, Lindsey said the two liked to watch TV together and eat. She also noted that she spent “a lot of time” with Justin’s family and vice versa, but that one year into their relationship they were still taking things slow and “enjoying each other’s company.”

Lindsey also made it clear that she didn’t give much thought to her new guy’s past relationship with Audrina.

“I know that they have a history, but you know, I think we all have our history so I really don’t pry too much into it,” she said. “I don’t worry about it.”

Lindsey Recently Strongly Hinted That her Romance With Justin is Over

Around the same time that Lindsey gave her relationship update, Audrina told Hollywood Life, she had was in the dark about the status of Justin’s relationship with Lindsey.

“I really don’t know, I met her once,” the swimsuit designer said. “I don’t know if they’re still together or not, I don’t talk to Justin and I never really see or hear from her so I have no idea.”

In a 2019 Instagram Live with Christy Reports, Lindsey played coy when asked if she was still dating Justin.

“I’m going to keep that a secret,” she said. She also teased that she wasn’t sure if she’ll be part of The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 cast.

But in a more recent interview with Nikki Swift, Lindsey provided an update on her reality TV career — and her relationship.

“I’m not in the new season,” she said of The Hills. “It was definitely a point of contention with Justin and I.”

Lindsey also revealed that she is no longer in touch with Justin Bobby’s friends from The Hills.

“I have no idea what they’re doing. I can only wish them the most riveting season possible,” the Sugar Taco entrepreneur and social media influencer said.

