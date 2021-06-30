Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her Divorce On ‘The Hills’

Kristin Cavallari opened up about her divorce from Jay Cutler during her cameo on the “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

In a scene shot for the second season of the MTV reality revival, the Uncommon James founder reunited with her ex, Brody Jenner, months after her divorce from the former NFL star made headlines. But it wasn’t the romantic reunion some fans hoped for or expected. Instead, the two reality stars opened up about their recent breakups.

Cavallari Said She Finally Feels Like She’s Back to Her Old Self After 10 Years With Cutler

In a clip shared on the official “Hills” Instagram page (seen above), Jenner offered up a toast to Cavallari after meeting up with her on a Malibu beach.

“You know what I want to cheers to?” he said. “I miss your energy. All of us do. You remind me of like when I saw you when I was 21 years old. You look beautiful.”

But before things got even remotely romantic, Cavallari unloaded on Jenner about her divorce.

“I mean I do feel like is sort of lost myself for a while and I feel like I’m back to my old self,” she said. “Back to being like bubbly and happy. I feel like a weight’s been lifted off of me. I feel like the last two years before we filed I was grieving the marriage, like I knew it was going to end…. But making the decision was the hardest decision I’ve ever made obviously. It’s scary as f—k having to get a divorce especially when you have three kids. But remove that, I’m happy.”

Cavallari also asked about Jenner’s split from his longtime partner Kaitlynn Carter and asked him why they never had kids.

“There was pressure,” the DJ admitted. He also nodded when Cavallari asked him if he felt like he “had” to get married to Carter. The two had an Indonesian wedding in 2018 that was never made official, per Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s all I ever saw or knew was divorce,” Jenner explained of his decision not to legally marry Carter. “I’ve seen a lot of heartache in my life. The way my mom was with my dad…how he tricked her into having kids. I watched what she went through.”

In a confessional, Jenner said it was hard for him to watch his parents get divorced and then see his dad raise another family – the Kardashians – “eight miles away.” He said the experience created a “roadblock” for him when it comes to starting his own family.

“I’m definitely afraid of that happening to myself,” he said.

Cavallari & Jenner Are Both Single But They Are Not a Thing

There were plenty of teases that sparks flew when Cavallari and Jenner hit Malibu for their beachy meet-up. Jenner even told Entertainment Tonight that he’ll always “have chemistry” with his former girlfriend.

“Kristin always comes with fire,” Jenner told the outlet. “You know that Kristin comes in blazing always. I mean, Kristin and I, we have a past. Kristin and I have dated in the past. I was always going to have chemistry between Kristin and I. I love Kristin, she’s great. You know, we get along, and she’s a lot of fun, for sure.”

Jenner’s friend and “Hills” co-star Spencer Pratt even started rumors that the two made out off-camera. Jenner’s mom also shared a series of Instagram photos of Cavallari as she recalled the “wonderful memories of hanging out with Kristin years ago when she and Brody were dating.”

But Cavallari isn’t down for rekindling anything with her onetime beau. In April 2020, she told People that dating was “the last thing” on her mind after nearly a decade with her ex-husband. Instead, she is focusing on her jewelry company and her kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

In the “Hills” scene, Cavallari hinted that she thinks Jenner should start something with Audrina Patridge instead. The two got flirty on a recent episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” and Cavallari is definitely Team Braudrina.

After Jenner admitted he is “attracted” to Patridge, Cavallari said, “I actually think you guys would be a really great couple. You two are both a little edgy, both beautiful, both cool, like to have a good time.”

Cavallari quipped that she could have a “threesome”’ with Jenner and Patridge, then quickly added, “Just kidding!”

As for Jenner, he downplayed rumors that he kissed Cavallari during their one-on-one meetup—and teased his flirtation with Patridge in the process.

“I don’t know. Did we kiss?” he teased to Us Weekly. “I mean, [I was] pretty tired that morning. I think Audrina and I stayed up all night the night before and the night before that.”

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts