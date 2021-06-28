Brody Jenner’s Mom Reminisces About His Romance With Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari has the seal of approval from Brody Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson. “The Hills: New Beginnings” star’s mom recently shared photos of Cavallari on her Instagram page as she looked back on their friendship–and on her son’s past relationship with the Uncommon James founder.

Thompson shared photos of her and Cavallari walking on the beach together and decked out for a night out. After describing the former “Very Cavallari” star as “beautiful and spirited,” Thompson revealed that she has “wonderful memories of hanging out with Kristin years ago when she and Brody were dating.”

“She’s a doll!” Thompson added of the original “Laguna Beach” star.

Several fans of the MTV reality show posted comments to suggest that Thompson should “reunite Kristin and Brody.” Others noted that Thompson and Cavallari look like twins in the photos.

“Beautiful photos of you two,” another fan wrote. “Too bad she and Brody did not stay together!”

“She and Brody should marry, perfect beautiful couple,” another added, before telling Thompson, “You look like sisters.”

Cavallari Briefly Dated Jenner After ‘Laguna Beach’ Ended

Cavallari’s high school romance with Stephen Colletti was featured on MTV’s “Laguna Beach,” but her later onscreen fling with Jenner on the original incarnation of “The Hills” really had people talking. But Cavallari later claimed her romance with Jenner was made-for-TV.

“I faked relationships, faked fights she said during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s talk show, according to E! News. “Brody Jenner at the time was dating Jayde Nicole. I dated Brody when I was 18, right after ‘Laguna Beach,’ actually, and that’s it. And then on the show, on ‘The Hills,’ they had us ‘dating’ for a few episodes. They pretended that him and Jayde broke up and I was dating Brody, and Jayde and I got into a huge fight because she saw us in a club. It wasn’t real at all. They were together the entire time.”

In a scene from her later reality show, “Very Cavallari,” the star dished that she was secretly dating an MTV cameraman named Miguel when she was filming “The Hills.”

Cavallari’s ‘The Hills’ Reunion With Jenner Was Not Romantic

Cavallari recently reunited with her former “Hills” co-stars for the “New Beginnings” reboot, and she met up one-on-one with Jenner for a cozy beach date that has fans hoping they’ll rekindle their romance.

Jenner told Entertainment Tonight that he’ll always “have chemistry” with Cavallari and that she always comes on to the scene “with fire.”

“Kristin and I, we have a past,” he said. “Kristin and I have dated in the past, It was always going to have chemistry between Kristin and I.”

Jenner’s co-star Spencer Pratt teased that Jenner kissed Cavallari off-camera, but the mom of three told the Daily Mail that Pratt was just “creating some drama” and “straight-up lied” about what went down when she was in town to film her cameo on the reality show.

A “Hills” insider told E! News that while Cavallari is now single following her split from her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler, fans hoping for a romantic reunion between her and Jenner may be left disappointed.

“It was a catch-up,” the source told the outlet. “It’s not romantic.”

