Cotton Candy on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/6/2021

The Masked Dancer premiere continued on FOX on Wednesday, January 6, featuring the second half of season 1’s contestants. One of those Group B performers was the Cotton Candy.

Here’s what we know about the Cotton Candy so far, and who we think might be performing behind the disguise of the Cotton Candy mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Cotton Candy on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

According to FOX, the unidentified celebrities dancing behind the mask have a number of impressive accolades on their resumés. FOX teases, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.” Which accomplishments are credited to the celebrity behind the Cotton Candy mask?!

When the Cotton Candy took the stage, the judges noted how small she seems, calling her “young” and a “pop princess.”

Cotton Candy’s debut performance was one of the most highly anticipated of the season, and they featured a scary fall she took during rehearsals in promo for the episode.

At the start of the Cotton Candy’s first clue package, she said, “I’m definitely a perfectionist, but things in my life haven’t always been sweet.”

She referred to herself as a “Wiz kid,” and said she had to live with another family for a period of time when she was younger.

Some of the major visual clues that popped up during the video clue package included candy, lady bug, witch’s hat, 3-pound weights, English style breakfast, corn flakes, cupcakes, and a clock.

She said “I had trouble keeping up,” but said that now she is “feeling more glamorous than ever.”

Cotton Candy’s aerial routine to “Glitter in the Air” by P!nk immediately proved her talent as a dancer, and her skills continued to shine when she finished the lyrical dance performance on the ground.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Cotton Candy Guesses

The four celebrity panelists in charge of casting their guesses for who’s behind the Cotton Candy mask each week are Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

