‘The Masked Dancer’ Premiere Spoilers: Who Was Eliminated & Revealed?

The Masked Dancer, FOX‘s new spinoff from their hit celebrity competition series The Masked Singer, premiered on Sunday, December 27. The episode featured the first performances of season 1, danced by the Group A contestants. At the end of the night, one contestant was eliminated and unmasked.

So, what happened during the premiere episode of The Masked Dancer season 1, and who was revealed in the end? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Premiere Recap

For the premiere episode of The Masked Dancer, the Group A contestants debuting with their on-stage performances were the Disco Ball, Tulip, Hammerhead, Cricket, and Exotic Bird.

After introducing host Craig Robinson, judges Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, and Brian Austin Green, and the season 1 contestants, it was time for the show to begin.

First up was the Hammerhead, whose dance to “Backstreet’s Back” by the Backstreet Boys was full of references to summer, swimming, and days spent by the pool. The panelists thought he could be Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Joe Jonas, or Zac Efron.

Tulip gave an impressed tap dance performance to “Fergalicious” by Fergie. The judges guessed she might be TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, or Heather Morris.

