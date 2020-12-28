Exotic Bird on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Dancer premiered on FOX on Sunday, December 27, and the Exotic Bird was one of the Group A contestants who gave their debut performance during episode 1.

Here’s what we know about the Exotic Bird so far, and who we think it might be:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the premiere episode airs.

Exotic Bird on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

According to FOX, the unidentified celebrities dancing behind the mask have a number of impressive accolades on their resumés. FOX teases, “Between all of the celebrity dancers, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.” Which accomplishment is Exotic Bird responsible for?

‘The Masked Dancer’ Exotic Bird Guesses

The four celebrity panelists in charge of casting their guesses for who’s behind the Exotic Bird mask each week are Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

