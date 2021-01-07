‘The Masked Dancer’ Revealed Spoilers: Who Was Eliminated? 1/6/2021 Recap

In a continuation of the series premiere of The Masked Dancer, FOX‘s new spinoff from their hit celebrity competition series The Masked Singer, the Group B contestant’s took the stage on January 6 for their first performances and clues of the season. At the end of the night, one contestant was eliminated and unmasked.

So, what happened during episode 2 of The Masked Dancer season 1, and who was revealed in the end? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Episode 2 Recap

For episode 2 of The Masked Dancer, the Group B contestants debuting with their on-stage performances were the Moth, Ice Cube, Zebra, Cotton Candy, and Sloth.

First up was the Sloth, who danced to “What I Like About You” by the Romantics. The judges guessed he might be Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, or Jason DeRulo.

The Ice Cube performed next, choosing a jazz rendition of “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga. The judges determined the celebrity behind the mask is likely not a trained dancer, wondering if it could be Bill Nye the Science Guy, Bill Maher, or Anderson Cooper.

The Zebra gave a Salsa dance performance, backdropped by a colorful city scene that could have been set in Cuba or Miami. The judges noted how he never stops dancing or moving on stage, and thought it could be Ricky Martin or Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson.

