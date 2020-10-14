Crocodile on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/14/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 5 remaining contestants from “Group B” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 14 for the Group B Playoffs round of the competition. One of those contestants is the Crocodile.

So, what do we know about the Crocodile so far, and who do we think might be performing from behind the mask? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF EPISODE 4 SPOILERS BELOW.

‘The Masked Singer’ Crocodile Clues So Far

The Crocodile’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season premiere, teased, “A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa.”

FOX teases that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which of those notable accomplishments belongs to the person behind the Crocodile mask?

In the Crocodile’s first animated clue package of the season, several visual clues stood out, including a lagoon, tiki torches, slip n’ slide, red heart balloons, a rainbow, a hotel, a fountain. He said he grew up in Hollywood and is “happiest in water.”

Top Guesses for Crocodile on ‘The Masked Singer’

After the Crocodile’s first Masked Singer performance of “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, the judges guessed he might be Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, or Donnie Wahlberg.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

