Serpent on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 10/14/2020

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and the 5 remaining contestants from “Group B” are taking the stage for a second performance on Wednesday, October 14 for the Group B Playoffs round of the competition. One of those contestants is the Serpent.

So, what do we know about the Serpent so far, and who do we think might be performing from behind the mask? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF EPISODE 4 SPOILERS BELOW.

‘The Masked Singer’ Serpent Clues So Far

The Serpent’s “sneak peek” clue, released ahead of the season 4 premiere, teased, “If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here’s the prescription number to my identity: 31118.”

FOX teases that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which of those notable accomplishments belongs to the person behind the Serpent mask?

The Serpent’s first animated clue package of the season had a number of significant-seeming clues. Some of the biggest visual hints were a map of the Caribbean, books, a banana, musicology, medicine, a “Serpent Sr.” dad sporting a red mustache, and an on-fire paper airplane. The Serpent revealed that when he was younger, “I was slithering furiously down a path towards destruction, but my pops saved me by buying me a one-way ticket away from the wrong crowd and on to a path towards success.”

For the Serpent’s episode 4 clue package, some stand-out hints included a croissant breakfast sandwich, $2, a doorbell, and a pink Cadillac. He said he had money struggles in the past and worked in manual labor before ultimately rising to success (an animation suggested he might have worked as an electrician). He expressed gratitude for the path he had to take to get to where he is now, which opened gates for him that were previously closed and also led him to The Masked Singer.

The Serpent’s “Childhood Clue” was a remote control baby bottle; the Serpent teased, “This baby bottle should get your wheels turning.” Jenny McCarthy wondered if it was a hint that the celebrity has been in a “Got Milk?” commercial.

Top Guesses for Serpent on ‘The Masked Singer’

After the Serpent debuted on The Masked Singer stage with “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, the judges guessed he might be John Legend, Daveed Diggs, or Leslie Odom Jr.

The judges were impressed by Serpent’s second performance, for which he sang “Bones” by Maren Morris.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Taye Diggs, noting that he’s been in a “Got Milk?” ad before. Guest judge Joel McHale guessed Grey’s Anatomy star Jessie Williams. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Brian McKnight. Scherzinger pointed out that McKnight is one of the most Grammy-nominated artists, although he has never won a Grammy.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 4 Voting: Who Can Vote & How