Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/11/2020

The final 3 “Group A” contestants for The Masked Singer season 4 take the stage on with new performances and clues on Wednesday, November 11. One of those contestants is the Snow Owls pair – the show’s first-ever duet.

Read on for what we know about the Snow Owls on The Masked Singer so, and which celebrities we think could be performing behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Snow Owls Clues So Far

The Snow Owls’ “sneak peek” clue, shared ahead of the season 4 premiere, teased, “You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it’s a tie.”

Many visual hints stood out in the Snow Owls’ first two animated clue packages, including a castle, a pearl inside an oyster, a birdhouse covered in snow, Christmas lights, a rose, a pink light-up letter D, an anchor with the word “Management” on it, a knight, a bouncy house, and a rope net.

Three signs labeled “Jam-A-Lot,” “Magnolia,” and “Quarrel Canyon” have also been featured.

The male Snow Owl teased that he loves wings.

The Snow Owls say “we’ve always had each other’s backs.” After the female Snow Owl was offered an “Opportunity fit for a queen that I was too scared to do,” the male Snow Owl encouraged her to give it a try and it changed her life.

The Snow Owls’ drone clue was a witch’s hat; they told the judges, “We will tip our hats to WITCH-ever one of you figures out the clue.”

In their episode 7 clue package, some stand-out visual hints were a space ship, Parthenon, a rocking horse, and a Roy Rogers.

Two ❄️🦉🦉 sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. What lovebirds do you think are behind #SnowOwlsMask? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/HhyLJUk9Sy — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 12, 2020

Their anonymous close friend said he’s known them for 20 years, revealing, “For two total opposites, they really compliment each other.” After their performance, he offered another “game-changing clue,” teasing, “Two Snow Owls, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.” The judges took this to mean that the duo is a couple.

Top Guesses for Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’

The judges have guessed the Snow Owl duo could be Marie and Donnie Osmond (Donnie competed on the show previously, as the Peacock), Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Schitt’s Creek‘s Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, Derek and Julianne Hough, Will Farrell and Rachel McAdams (who co-starred in Eurovision), Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, or Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Ever since their first performance, our leading guess for the Snow Owls’ identities is country music star Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black.

For the Group A finals, the Snow Owls sang “The Prayer” by Andrea Boccelli. After their moving duet, guest judge Niecy Nash guessed Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Robin Thicke guessed Amy Grant and Vince Gill, and Ken Jeong guessed Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

