The Original Stretchlace on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Jamie Montz and David Montz took their company, The Original Stretchlace, and their products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get one of them to invest in the company.

According to the episode synopsis, “A husband and wife duo from Boise, Idaho, stretch the boundaries of what it means to wear functional shoes with ease.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about The Original StretchLace on “Shark Tank”:

1. The Laces Are Elastic

The Original Stretchlace product is an elastic stretch shoelace that looks like any other lace-up lace. The product is designed to fit any shoes that have laces.

“We are the only elastic stretch shoelace that looks like classic lace ups and works on all types of shoes and boots,” the website reads.

According to the website, the product can be used in order to turn any shoe into a slip-on shoe. Instead of having to re-tie laces every time, the Original Stretch Lace offers the opportunity to just put them on, as the laces stretch out and contract in order to fit your feet.

2. The Product Is Designed for Everyone

According to the company’s website, the Original Stretchlace was not just designed for a certain subset of the population but is instead “perfect for everyone” including athletes, kids, elderly and mobility impaired and casual dress.

The company’s blog lists reasons for athletes to wear the stretch laces.

The reasons, according to the site, are that they are flexible and comfortable for swelling feet, they fit like a glove, they allow athletes to “go longer” and save on transition time between workouts, and they also “look good, feel good” on shoes.

3. The Elastic Laces Can Help People With Reduced Mobility

Because they turn shoes into slip-ons, the laces can help people with reduced mobility to be as independent as possible.

According to the website, they allow people to put on their shoes without “huffing, puffing and bending over” to tie their laces.

They also help because they are supportive and comfortable, they look good, and the website says that they are physical therapist recommended but look like regular laces so “they go incognito.”

4. They Are Available to Purchase Online

The Stretch Laces are available to purchase online through Amazon and the company’s website.

At the time of writing, there are two different types available: the round laces and the flat laces. They come in a variety of colors including black, brown, red, grey, ivory, light brown, light grey, neon blue, neon green, neon pink, and purple.

Each Stretch Lace costs $9.99 and up, depending on different selections at the time of writing.

The packaging is cardboard and 100% recyclable, biodegradable and compostable.

5. Jamie Montz Always Thought About Entrepreneurship

According to SharkTankBlog, Jamie Montz had wanted to be an entrepreneur since she was a child when she ran a small lemonade stand. Because of that, she went to the University of Idaho where she studied business. She then went to work in merchandising, marketing, production and innovation.

Jamie Montz previously ran a company and later sold it before coming up with The Original Stretch Lace.

Tune in to “Shark Tank” to see if The Original Stretchlace can score a deal from one of the Sharks.

