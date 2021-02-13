The Pizza Cupcake on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Husband and wife entrepreneurial duo Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez took their product, The Pizza Cupcake, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, the duo from New York City “introduce their twist on a traditional Italian food with their convenient gourmet snack.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Marc Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

Here’s what you should know about The Pizza Cupcake on Shark Tank:

1. The Pizza Cupcake Is a Savory Snack

Though it has the word “cupcake” in the name, that’s more about the shape than anything else. The Pizza Cupcake is a savory snack that offers the same taste as a pizza would in a more convenient form.

The entrepreneurs are “reimagining the pizza game,” according to the company website.

“When you think of frozen pizza, you don’t think of it as an appetizer or a high-quality gourmet snack,” the website reads. “That’s why in 2018, The Pizza Cupcake was baked into reality.”

2. The Cupcake Is Available in Two Flavors

At the time of writing, the Pizza Cupcake is available to purchase in two flavors: pepperoni and Margherita.

“The Pizza Cupcake is flaky, savory, and filled with deliciously fresh mozzarella and San Marzano tomato,” the website reads. “All wrapped in a trade-secret dough that melts in the mouth with the taste of truly authentic Italian pizza.”

The ingredients in both formulas include cheese, flour, sugar, yeast and more.

3. The Husband and Wife Duo Had Pizza on Their First Date

The Pizza Cupcake website outlines the relationship timeline between Meggiato and Jimenez. Their first date was in September 2015, and they went on a pizza date.

By 2018, they were working on the concept for The Pizza Cupcake.

“Fired up by Michelle’s vision, Andrea quits his full-time job to pursue his culinary passion,” the website reads. “Voilà, The Pizza Cupcake is born!”

4. People Have Lined Up For 45 Minutes to Get Their Hands on The Pizza Cupcake

According to the website, The Pizza Cupcake has been served at a number of locations including at Citi Field and the World Trade Center.

“Now at a second outdoor market, 45-minute lines form for The Pizza Cupcake,” the website says about the location at the World Trade Center. The company also sold more than 20,000 Pizza Cupcakes in December 2019 through multiple corporate holiday parties and more.

In 2020, the company pivoted to eCommerce and selling The Pizza Cupcake online. The Pizza Cupcakes are prepared by being baked for 10-12 minutes at 375° F.

5. The Pizza Cupcake Can Be Purchased Online & Shipped to Your Home

At the time of writing, it’s possible to order The Pizza Cupcake online and have it shipped to your home. The Pizza Cupcakes can be purchased as one pack or two packs. Two packs include 24 total cupcakes and cost $49.99 plus shipping.

The company ships to the following states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia.

Shipping costs $11.99 on every container, which can include three boxes of The Pizza Cupcakes.

At 160 calories a piece, The Pizza Cupcake is marketed for any meal including breakfast, snacks, lunches or dinners.

