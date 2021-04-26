‘The Voice’ 2021: How to Vote in the Four-Way Knockout

NBC’s hit reality singing competition “The Voice” wrapped up the Knockout Rounds this week, and they ended with a four-way knockout competition between four contestants. One of those contestants can be saved and sent through to live shows by America’s vote.

Contestants who performed and competed in the four-way knockout were Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial.

One of the contestants will ultimately go on to compete in live shows while the rest will be eliminated from the competition for good.

Read on to learn more about how to vote for your favorite contestant:

How To Vote For ‘The Voice’ Four-Way Knockout

To vote, fans can use the “The Voice” official app or head over to NBC.com. To vote on the app, create a profile using your email, Facebook account, Google account, or Apple ID. The profile will also work to vote on nbc.com/VoiceVote. Fans can vote for their favorite contestants 10 times per account.

The winner of the four-way knockout will be announced at the beginning of the first live show of the season, on Monday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Voting for the contestants is open following the April 26, 2021 episode until 6 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 27, 2021.

Who Were the Contestants in the Four-Way Knockout?

Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg helped the four contestants prepare for their time in the four-way knockout alongside coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson.

For Team Blake, Emma Caroline competed in the Knockout. Caroline performed “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay during the Battle Rounds, and she didn’t quite stack up to her competition mostly due to her lacking some of the stage presence, the coaches said at the time. Shelton saved Caroline at the last minute, hoping to scare some stage presence into her before she’s able to try one more time to get back onto the show.

Caroline took to Instagram to ask her fans to vote for her.

“Tonight is the night!!” she wrote. “Get ready to vote. If you have any questions about voting please feel free to message me. Let’s do this!”

For Team Kelly, Savanna Woods competed in the four-way Knockout. Woods was saved by Clarkson’s stand-in Kelsea Ballerini after she got approval from Clarkson, who loves Woods’s stage presence and confidence.

Devan Blake Jones was Team Nick’s Contestant. He performed “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for his Battle Round, and he was very impressive, but it wasn’t enough to beat his competition. Jonas wasn’t ready to see him go, though, so he used his save on Jones.

For Team Legend, Carolina Rial stepped in to perform for a chance at moving on to the live shows. For her blind audition, Rial performed “Stay” by Sam Smith, and she captivated John Legend from the very beginning.

Live shows for “The Voice” season 20 are set to start airing on Monday, May 10, 2021. The first episode following the last of the Knockout Rounds will be the “Road to Live Shows” episode, which recaps everything that happens during the season leading up to the final Knockout and prepares viewers to tune in for the live shows.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Reveals the One Song She Is Too Afraid Cover