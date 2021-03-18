‘The Voice’ 2021: When Do Battle Rounds Start?

NBC’s singing reality competition show The Voice has been airing season 20 Battle Rounds, which features coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas as they build their teams to take them through the rest of the competition.
The final episode of Blind Auditions and the “Best of the Blinds” portion for the season airs on Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The show will then be moving on to the Battle Rounds, which begin airing on Monday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Read on to learn more about the Battle Rounds as well as what to expect for the rest of the season.
Which Contestants are on the Teams Heading Into Battle Rounds?
Here’s what each coach’s team looks like heading into the last Blind Audition episode of the season:
Team Kelly (one spot left to fill):
- Kenzie Wheeler
- Corey Ward
- Gean Garcia
- Ryleigh Modig
- Halley Greg
- Gihanna Zoe
- JD Casper
- Savanna Woods
- Anna Grace
Team Legend (one spot left to fill):
- Christine Cain
- Victor Solomon
- Carolina Rial
- Pia Renee
- Ciana Pelekai
- Durell Anthony
- Deion Warren
- Rio Doyle
- Zania Alake
Team Nick (one spot to fill):
- Dana Monique
- Devan Blake Jones
- Raine Stern
- Zae Romeo
- Andrew Marshall
- Jose Figueroa Jr.
- Bradley Sinclair
- Rachel Mac
- Lindsay Joan
Team Blake (one spot to fill):
- Cam Anthony
- Pete Mroz
- Anthony Konzelman
- Ethan Lively
- Emma Caroline
- Avery Roberson
- Connor Christian
- Jordan Matthew Young
- Savanna Chestnut
Who Are the Battle Advisors for Season 20?
Each coach has called on a talented artist to be their Battle Rounds advisor for season 20.
For Team Nick, the Battle Advisor is award-winning actor and singer Darren Criss, best known for his roles in Glee and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
Team Kelly will be advised by Puerto Rican singer, musician and songwriter Luis Fonsi, possibly best known for his song “Despacito” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee and the remix featuring Justin Bieber.
Team Blake’s Battle Advisors this season are country and pop music duo Dan + Shay. The duo has released three albums including Where it All Began, Obsessed and Dan + Shay.
For Team Legend, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandy will be acting as the Battle Advisor.
Legend sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about why he chose Brandy as his celebrity advisor for this season of The Voice.
“Her track record as a successful artist speaks for itself and we’ve been loving her and cherishing her as an artist of our culture for such a long time,” Legend told the outlet. “What I tell her and what is so resonant to me about her is not only has she had a great career and had lots of hits, but singers love Brandy.”
He added, “They all look up to her and she’s so influential to other singers. For a show like ours where it’s all about mentoring singers, for them to see her when they walk in the room… it’s just a magical moment every time.”
The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
