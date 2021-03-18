‘The Voice’ 2021: When Do Battle Rounds Start?

NBC’s singing reality competition show The Voice has been airing season 20 Battle Rounds, which features coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas as they build their teams to take them through the rest of the competition.

The final episode of Blind Auditions and the “Best of the Blinds” portion for the season airs on Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The show will then be moving on to the Battle Rounds, which begin airing on Monday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Read on to learn more about the Battle Rounds as well as what to expect for the rest of the season.

Which Contestants are on the Teams Heading Into Battle Rounds?

Here’s what each coach’s team looks like heading into the last Blind Audition episode of the season:

Team Kelly (one spot left to fill):

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Gean Garcia

Ryleigh Modig

Halley Greg

Gihanna Zoe

JD Casper

Savanna Woods

Anna Grace

Team Legend (one spot left to fill):

Christine Cain

Victor Solomon

Carolina Rial

Pia Renee

Ciana Pelekai

Durell Anthony

Deion Warren

Rio Doyle

Zania Alake

Team Nick (one spot to fill):

Dana Monique

Devan Blake Jones

Raine Stern

Zae Romeo

Andrew Marshall

Jose Figueroa Jr.

Bradley Sinclair

Rachel Mac

Lindsay Joan

Team Blake (one spot to fill):

Cam Anthony

Pete Mroz

Anthony Konzelman

Ethan Lively

Emma Caroline

Avery Roberson

Connor Christian

Jordan Matthew Young

Savanna Chestnut

Who Are the Battle Advisors for Season 20?

Each coach has called on a talented artist to be their Battle Rounds advisor for season 20.

For Team Nick, the Battle Advisor is award-winning actor and singer Darren Criss, best known for his roles in Glee and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Team Kelly will be advised by Puerto Rican singer, musician and songwriter Luis Fonsi, possibly best known for his song “Despacito” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee and the remix featuring Justin Bieber.

Team Blake’s Battle Advisors this season are country and pop music duo Dan + Shay. The duo has released three albums including Where it All Began, Obsessed and Dan + Shay.

For Team Legend, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandy will be acting as the Battle Advisor.

Legend sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about why he chose Brandy as his celebrity advisor for this season of The Voice.

“Her track record as a successful artist speaks for itself and we’ve been loving her and cherishing her as an artist of our culture for such a long time,” Legend told the outlet. “What I tell her and what is so resonant to me about her is not only has she had a great career and had lots of hits, but singers love Brandy.”

He added, “They all look up to her and she’s so influential to other singers. For a show like ours where it’s all about mentoring singers, for them to see her when they walk in the room… it’s just a magical moment every time.”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

