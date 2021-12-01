‘The Voice’ 2021 Winners: Top 8 Contestants & Live Results

The Tuesday, November 30, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 8 contestants heading into next week’s live show. Viewers voted to save 7 artists, and then the bottom three competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 30 episode of “The Voice.”

‘The Voice’ Top 8 Reveal Live Recap

The episode started with Carson Daly announcing that the semi-finalists would be revealed and welcoming coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. He also shared that Gwen Stefani and Carter Rubin would be performing.

The top 10 then took the stage. The first artist announced as safe was Team Blake’s Paris Winningham. The second was Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen.

After a performance by season 19 winner Carter Rubin and a video set of outtakes of the coaches, Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly was announced to be safe.

After another break, it was announced that Team Blake’s Wendy Moten was the next safe artist, followed by Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti.

After a performance from a guest performer, Daly brought out the remaining five artists. He asked Jershika a question before announcing the next two safe artists. The first was Team Blake’s Lana Scott. Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia was also saved, meaning she would be a semi-finalist.

That meant the bottom three were Jershika Maple for Team Legend, Holly Forbes for Team Ariana, and Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado.

Jeremy Rosado performed “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts in his hopes of getting through to the next round of the competition.

“You know, man, it’s hard to put together reasoning that makes sense of why people are in the bottom three because… you’re all so talented, but it just is what it is at this point,” Blake shared. Blake Shelton told Jeremy that he sang two country songs in a row and that he liked that a lot.

He also brought back his joke about “NBC” standing for “Nothing But Clarkson” to encourage him to continue in the music industry. Kelly then told him that he loved the song choice for an instant save and asked America to vote him through to the next round.

Team Ariana’s Hailey Forbes then took the stage with “Because of You” by Kelly Clarkson. Blake said he thought it was a great song choice and he was surprised to see Holly in the bottom three.

“I know everybody’s talented at this point, but I figured you were in the top 5 all along, but man, I don’t know how that performance at this moment doesn’t count,” Blake shared.

Ariana said that she did not understand how Holly was in the bottom three and called her a “vocal titan” who delivered “perfect vocals.”

The last Instant Save performance came from Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, who chose to sing “What Is Love?” John was very impressed with the performance.

“Oh my God, you know? I am so stunned that you are in this position because I don’t think you’ve just been one of the best people on my team but you’ve been one of the best people this season,” her coach told her.

He also said he thought her instant save performance was her best so far.

The artist who was saved after the vote was Jershika Maple, meaning Holly Forbes and Jeremy Rosado were sent home.

Who Made It Through?

Here are the artists who made it through to the semi-finals:

Team Blake

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend

Joshua Vacanti

Jershika Maple

The two artists eliminated were Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes and Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

