Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Dies At 46

Former “America’s Got Talent” and “The Winner Is” contestant Thomas Wells died in the hospital on Saturday, November 13, 2021, according to a report by TMZ.

The outlet spoke with Wells’ wife, Jessica, who explained that Wells died during work at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma. While he was working, Wells told TMZ, part of his body was caught in an “automatic conveyer belt type of machine which did not stop.”

According to TMZ and Wells’ obituary, the singer also competed on “The Voice” and “X-Factor,” though there does not seem to be any video of his time on the show.

He died after being airlifted to a large hospital in Tyler, Texas, according to TMZ.

Jessica Wells Says Her Husband Was ‘Unique’





Jessica Wells spoke to E! News and told the outlet that the world lost an “awesome, unique person” who was her best friend in the world.

“It was a work-related accident,” she told the outlet. “It caused him to have no oxygen in his brain, which caused his body to kind of fail.”

In a separate Facebook post, where Jessica Wells stood by her husband’s grave, she said that she felt like the whole situation was not real.

“He was deteriorating really fast,” she said at the time. “The lack of oxygen in his brain was causing his body to shut down and his organs and everything was just not working right.”

She added, “And there was something wrong with his stomach and it had this kind of smell. It’s hard to explain. It wasn’t like overwhelming, but you could tell something was happening. His blood pressure was dropping really fast.”

Thomas’s wife said she was praying for a miracle, but she did not get what she expected from the prayer.

“So while we were all around him praying, I was praying to God, ‘Please save my husband. I know you can do miracles, just let him be okay,'” she says in the video. “And as we were playing his song, I felt this almost like nauseousness heartburn type thing in my stomach and up to my chest and in my heart I heard, ‘My child, he’s home. I know your heart is heavy, but lean to me because he is home.'”

She said that once that happened to her, she knew that everyone would be relieved.

She captioned the video, “I will always love you babe!! Your the bestest man in the whole world!! Until we meet again in heaven… you sing with the angels!!”

Jessica & Thomas Wells Met In 2003





According to his obituary, Jessica and Thomas Wells met for the first time in 2003, and the couple got married in 2004. The couple had three dogs together.

The obituary also states that he was self-taught to play instruments and sing, and he really got into singing in school and church when he was young. The star competed on “X-Factor,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice,” and “The Winner Is,” and he loved singing “hymns as well as contemporary music,” according to his obituary.

His funeral was held on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

