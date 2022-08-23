Sports Icon Eyeing Adam Levine to Do a Duet with Him

Former “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine are closely tied to basketball legend, Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq’s Shaquille O’Neal Foundation began hosting “The Event” at MGM Grand Garden last year, when the four-time NBA champion performed a duet of “Since U Been Gone” with former “Voice” coach, Kelly Clarkson.

The details for the second annual event were released on August 19 on the Foundation’s website. This year, another ex-Voice coach, Adam Levine, will be performing at the charity fundraiser with his band, Maroon 5. Shaq definitely wants to duet with Levine this time around, according to Las Vegas Review Journal.

“We might see Shaq up again, for ‘Moves Like Jagger,’ ‘Memories,’ or ‘Sugar’ when the show returns Oct. 1,” the outlet teases. According to the Journal, O’Neal said in a recent interview in his Summerlin office, “If the great Adam Levine wants me to come onstage and sing a Maroon 5 song, I’m definitely coming onstage…I definitely want to come onstage.”

About the Event

The Event is back with an amazing lineup of talent, including Maroon 5, Maren Morris, John Mulaney, and more! Join us on Sat, 10/1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now at https://t.co/iZvvb7zHCx. Presented by @PepsiStronger. #shaqevent2022 pic.twitter.com/tn9hrOGWuT — The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation (@shaqfoundation) August 19, 2022

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, as stated on its website, “creates pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential. The Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children.”

Last year’s Event raised $3 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America as well as Communities in Schools. According to Las Vegas Review Journal, “The funds were split between Shaq’s two home cities, Las Vegas and Atlanta.” In addition, “a sizeable chunk of that money funded the Shaq Courts at Doolittle in central Las Vegas, three weeks after The Event was held.”

This year, The Event will be held on October 1 at the same location, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. According to an August 9 press release, “The evening will feature an all-star lineup from the worlds of music and comedy, including performances from multiple GRAMMY award winning artist, Maroon 5; CMA’s 2020 Female Artist of the Year, Maren Morris; and Emmy award winning comedian, John Mulaney—with more performers to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Tickets went on sale on August 19, with a price tag of $50 to $250, the press release states. Furthermore, “The evening will also include a private cocktail reception, dinner, and live auction followed by the public performance. Table sponsorships for the private event range from $10,000 to $75,000.”

More About ‘The Voice’ Connection

A week before Shaq duetted on stage with pop icon, Kelly Clarkson, he appeared on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson said to O’Neal, “We’ll see each other next week at your event, right?”

Shaq thanked Clarkson for agreeing to sing at The Event, and then said, “You know when they asked me ‘Why Kelly Clarkson? – you already know why, right?” A confused Clarkson asked “Why?” which led to O’Neal immediately bursting out in song, crooning Clarkson’s hit, “Since U Been Gone,” the same song they ended up singing together at The Event. The NBA legend then confessed that it is his go-to karaoke song.

If Levine agrees to duet with Shaq on October 1, the link between the “Kazaam” star and the NBC singing competition will be even stronger.

