Adam Levine Makes Painful Life Change

Adam Levine is adding another tattoo to his collection. This time, the design takes up his entire leg and took three days to complete.

Levine shared the experience on his Instagram story, highlighting Nathan Kostechko, who inked the design on the singer’s leg. According to People, Kostechko is the boyfriend of model Charlotte McKinney. He is also the artist behind another tattoo on Levine’s neck.

He wrote in the IG video, “Today was ouch but worth it.”

Levine continued to showcase the process of getting the entire tattoo on his account, writing that some areas of his leg were “a bit ticklish”.

In a separate post, Levine joked, “Most painful way to get a tan.”

This Is Reportedly His 27th Tattoo

According to multiple reports, per E! Online, this marks the Maroon 5 frontman’s 27th tattoo. People reveals that he got his first when he was 21. He told the outlet, “It was five days after 9/11. I felt this needed to say something with this peaceful thing on my body.”

Levine also joked to the outlet that the tattoo of the word “mom” on his wrist was “a last-ditch effort to gain my mother’s approval.”

In 2016, he got a giant design all over his back. According to E! Online, the design was done by Bryan Randolph at Spider Murphy’s Tatoo in San Rafael, California.

When the singer finally uploaded the tattoo, which took six months to complete, to his IG, he wrote, “6 months in the making. Thanks @bryanrandolph for absolutely blowing my mind with this one! Wooo hooooo!!!”

ET wrote, “The details in the background of the giant piece have covered up some of Levine’s previous work, including a pin-up girl on his left shoulder and a paw print on his right shoulder. Although the musician hasn’t revealed the significance behind his latest addition, there’s a clear music relation to it, and a lot of time (and pain!) went into it, so it’s clear that this is something special.”

Adam Levine & ‘The Voice’

Although Levine is no longer a judge on The Voice, he continues to be brought up by his fellow judges, including good friend Blake Shelton.

In a recent episode, Shelton and Kelly Clarkson went head-to-head in an effort to add Keegan Ferrell to their respective teams.

Ferrell sang a rendition of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved”, and Blake tried to persuade him to join his team by saying, “Take note at who’s missing and who is in that chair… I’m not saying Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired, but he’s gone and she’s sitting there.”

Clarkson then joked that she wishes she had enough power to get Levine fired, to which Shelton joked that NBC actually stands for “Nobody But Clarkson.”

When it came time for Clarkson to make her arguments, she said, “So who do you want to go with? Powerful or weak?”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC at 8 pm ET/PT.

