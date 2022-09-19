Why Adam Levine Left ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine was one of the original coaches on NBC’s “The Voice,” but the Maroon 5 frontman left the show after season 16 of the show.

Levine’s departure from the show was very public, but there are different stories about why the singer left the show.

According to TVLine’s 2019 report, Levine and the rest of the season 16 coaches were set to pre-tape the Semifinals that season on a Sunday, but Levine did not want to go. He had no artists remaining on his team at the time, so he had no chance of winning the show.

According to the report, the Monday after taping, the four coaches were to perform in New York, though, according to the sources speaking with the outlet, Levine was “difficult” and did not want to attend.

However, as noted by Good Housekeeping, the aforementioned rumors were not confirmed by NBC, so “take it with a grain of salt.”

Levine Said He Was ‘Tired’

As of 2022, Levine told Looper that he was tired after his time on “The Voice.”\

“I was constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that,” Levine told the outlet. “Just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little.”

According to USA Today, Levine said he needed a break from “The Voice” when he announced his exit.

Host Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of ‘The Voice’ family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine spoke with Howard Stern about how he just needed a break from the show overall.

“The moment I walked away, it felt really good,” Levine shared at the time. “I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it, but it got to the point where I got married and had two kids. She’s a great mom, and you’re lucky if you get to fall in love twice.”

Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are now expecting their third child together.

Levine Told Fans He Would Not Return in 2020

Levine shared in an Instagram Q&A in the fall of 2020 that he had no plans to return to “The Voice.”

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one of his followers asked.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

It’s likely, then, based on that reply, that Levine will not be returning to the show anytime soon even if there were rumors surrounding executives wanting him to come back to the show, which Gossip Cop rated as “totally false.”

The star did tell Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that he missed the show.

“I miss [The Voice],” he said at the time. “I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”