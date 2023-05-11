Adam Levine Among Coaches Returning to ‘The Voice’ for Blake Shelton Farewell

When Blake Shelton, the only remaining original coach on “The Voice,” appears on the show for the last time during the Season 23 finale, he’ll be joined by multiple stars who have sat beside him in the iconic red coaching chairs — including his longtime “frenemy” on the long-running series, Adam Levine.

Numerous past coaches will appear on the live show on May 23, 2023, according to Billboard, which will include a reunion of all four original coaches — Shelton, Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. Here’s what you need to know:

Adam Levine Called Blake Shelton His ‘Brother For Life’ When He Left ‘The Voice’

Levine, whom fans have been begging to return to the show since he left in 2019, will perform with his band, which is releasing its first album in two years that same week. They’ll perform their new single, “Middle Ground,” which will be released on May 19, according to Entertainment Weekly. On the day of their “Voice” performance, the band will also release the music video for the song.

When “The Voice” debuted in 2011, it featured Levine, Shelton, Aguilera, and Green as its original coaches. Shelton and Levine’s playful banter and mock rivalry quickly became a hit with fans who loved seeing the two spar over contestants and tease each other mercilessly.

Aguilera appeared on the show six out of the first 10 seasons before leaving for good, while Green lasted just four, according to Us Weekly. Levine abruptly left the show in 2019 after 16 consecutive seasons, stating in an Instagram post at the time that it was “time to move on.” While thanking many of the people who worked on the show on-camera and behind the scenes, Levine specifically addressed his frenemy, Shelton, in the post and promised they’d always be friends, calling him his “brother for life.”

“And, BLAKE F**KIN’ SHELTON,” he wrote. “I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

When Shelton announced his impending departure from the series, Levine joked to Entertainment Tonight, “It’s about time!”

Levine has been back to “The Voice” once since his departure, to perform with Maroon 5 on the finale in May 2021, per Deadline.

Here’s the Star-Studded Guest List for “The Voice” Season 23 Finale

According to Billboard, the Season 23 finale will actually be a two-night event on May 22 and 23, providing plenty of time to not only crown a winner but also to give Shelton an all-star send-off after his 12 years and 23 consecutive seasons as a coach.

In addition to the original coaches, past coaches Usher, Pharrell, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Hudson will all make special appearances during the finale. Dolly Parton, who once served as a guest mentor on the show in 2015, is also expected to appear.

Maroon 5 won’t be the only performers, either. The five remaining contestants will all perform one last, uptempo song on the first night. Billboard says there will also be performances by Green, Lewis Capaldi, and Diplo with Lily Rose, though it didn’t indicate which night.

Billboard originally reported that Miley Cyrus would also be on hand, but has since revised its report, clarifying that she does not plan to attend.

NBC has not announced who will replace Shelton on future seasons of “The Voice,” and Kelly Clarkson’s future with the show is in question after the May 10 announcement that she and her daily talk show are moving to New York.