Adam Levine Spotted With Major Makeover

Adam Levine is rocking a new look that comes complete with blue hair and a new tattoo.

On October 4, Levine took to Instagram to showcase a butterfly on a spiderweb in the center of his neck.

He captioned the picture, “Wise man once said… when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…”

On his Instagram story, according to People, he also showed off images of his new look, and wrote, “Had to.”

That same day, Levine was photographed with bright blue hair.

Adam Levine Goes Shirtless & Rocks Blue Hair Makeover In LA — Before & After Photos https://t.co/4cH4vHuZfp pic.twitter.com/emiRXFy4cc — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) October 5, 2021

In 2013, after being named the Sexiest Man Alive, Levine told People, “Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years. They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been.”

Here’s what you need to know:

How Many Tattoos Does Adam Levine Have?

As of April 2021, according to The List, Levine had at least 31 tattoos.

In a 2019 interview with People, Levine shared that he has the words “Los Angeles” on his upper right bicep, “California” on his stomach, and a beaded necklace around his neck.

He told People of the latter, “I don’t think that you have to necessarily ascribe meaning behind every tattoo.”

Speaking of the tiger on his right arm, he said, “This was inspired by my love of this amazing book of Tibetan drawings.”

In August, Levine spent 13 hours getting a tattoo on his right leg, according to People. He even recorded himself undergoing the process on Instagram writing, “13 hours later…”

As People highlighted, “The ink complemented a tattoo of ocean waves that Kostecho did on Levine’s left leg in March.

On top of rocking different tattoos, Levine has also shown off a variety of ‘dos.

In the words of Hairstyle Camp, “Adam Levine haircuts are the popular source of inspiration for many young guys because he chooses simple styles which still look cool.”

According to the outlet, Levine has rocked looks like: “neat and brushed up”, “messy thick spikes”, “sideways spikes”, a “close shave”, “Adam Levine sweep-over style,” “Messy tresses”, and a “voluminous hair with light stubble,” among others.

Who Is the Person Behind Levine’s Tattoo?

According to Levine’s Instagram, Nathan Kostechko is the person behind his new neck tattoo.

Kostechko’s Instagram features not only Levine’s tattoo, but his blue hair, as well.

Kostechko is the artist behind the solo exhibition called The Devil’s Playground.

The website for the exhibition reads, “Growing up on the beaches of Southern California, Kostechko witnessed the rampant development of the famed coastline. Its destruction impressed upon him the idea of impermanence, particularly, inevitable change caused by human greed. The paintings in this series depict coastal scenes in their natural state before the people and money came charging in.”

The website continues, “Nathan’s process is not planned but a stream-of-consciousness, allowing elements to fall into place on their own. There is always an idea as a starting point and the rest comes spontaneously. Drawing on his eighteen years of working as a tattoo artist, classic motifs and grim characters populate his idyllic coastal landscapes.”