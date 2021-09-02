‘The Voice’ Coaches Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Offer Advice to Ariana Grande: ‘Don’t Trust Blake’

Superstar Ariana Grande is joining NBC’s “The Voice” for season 21, and that means she’s in for just as much teasing and camaraderie as the previous coaches who sat in her seat.

Grande joins Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for the upcoming season of the show alongside host Carson Daly. Legend, Clarkson, and Grande already seem to be teaming up to beat out the self-proclaimed “king” of “The Voice,” Blake Shelton.

“The Voice” returns on September 20, 2021, and it’s sure to be a large premiere night as Grande’s fans tune into the show. Ahead of the premiere, the other coaches took some time to let Grande know their biggest pieces of advice in order to get the best team possible.

Clarkson & Legend Tell Grande to Not Trust Shelton





Kelly, John and Blake Give New Coach Ariana Grande Advice | The Voice 2021 New coach Ariana Grande gets advice from Voice veterans Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. The new season of The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on NBC. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now:… 2021-09-01T13:00:06Z

In the new video, Legend and Clarkson share advice for Grande.

“Hey what’s up Ariana, welcome to the show!” Clarkson starts. “I’m so stoked that you’re gonna be sitting in a chair with us this season. Just, you know, two quick things. One, never trust Blake. Even when he seems sweet… it’s a trick, so don’t trust it. Two, bring tissues.”

Legend shared the same type of advice.

“Ariana Grande, welcome to ‘The Voice,'” Legend says in the video. “We are so excited to have you as our new coach for season 21. My only advice to give you is that we have to beat Blake. Also, I haven’t won since season 16 and I’m about to, so let’s make that happen.”

Shelton Did Not Offer Advice

Though the video was about the coaches offering Grande advice, Shelton took the time instead to boast.

“I could care less if you do well on the show,” Shelton says. “It’s my job to beat you.”

Grande then comes onto the screen to share her own piece of advice to the other coaches.

“If I had one piece of advice I could just share in return, I would just say ‘watch out,'” she says, throwing up a peace sign.

A separate promo gave viewers the chance to see what it was like for the coaches to film with Grande in front of a live audience.

The video, which was posted on YouTube, starts with Grande introducing herself as the new coach of “The Voice” and the crowd applauding for her.

“Is everyone here just obsessed with Ariana?” Shelton asks the crowd at one point in the promo, which seems to somehow lead to him realizing that an artist will not choose him over Grande.

He tells the camera, “Ariana is the new coach here, and I’m extending an olive branch. When I’m not in the mix, I’m gonna help the kid out.” He’s also heard saying, “Hey, that’s Ariana Grande look how awesome she is!” to one hopeful contestant.

“Wait, what’s happening? Why’s he being nice?” Grande asks the other coaches, who tell her not to trust him.

There is also some amazing singing and a four-chair turned audition shown in the first look video.

“I think you are incredible, I only want to help you execute your goals as an artist,” Grande tells one of the contestants.

“The Voice” season 21 premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

